Birchmore Bowling Club hosted the inaugural Betty Collins Pairs Medley on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
We had six rinks of players from across the Island. It was a nice fine day, although the gusty wind was sometimes a little tricky.
It was a three-game medley played.
Winners of the event on 75 points were Bev Johnson and Lori Whyte.
Second place on 74 points were Meaghan May and Ros Morgan.
Many thanks to Betty Collins on sponsoring this event. We hope to see you all back next year.
See you all on the green. - Brenda Beal.
Kingscote Blue 38/3 def Birchmore Grey 35/1
L. Bell, E. Florance {sub}, H. Berden, M. Glasson 21 def A. Bates, S. De Rohan, L. Whyte, B. Johnson 15
J. Chambers, J. Lovering, Y. Turner, M Barrett 17 lost to M. Millar, J. Possingham, D. Morris, T. Bennett 20
Parndana White 39/1 lost to Kingscote Gold 44/3
B. Paxton, C. Bell, K. Turner, C. Downing 24 def T. Boxer, M. Barker, L. Werner, G. Steinwedel 23
Y. Hams, V. Lockett, S. Hacker, M. May 15 lost to M. Pease, C. Liu, S. Graham, J. Bell 21
Birchmore Orange 70/4 def Parndana Red 20/0
C. Jarman, P. O'Brien, B. Beal, M. Lehman 34 def J. Kelly, B. Cooper, R. Morgan, P. Burry 8
B. Collins, M. Vander Merwe, J. Cowin, J. Clifford 36 def P. Hacker, M. Loader, G. Couchman, C. Childs 12
