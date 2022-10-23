The Islander

Betty Collins Pairs Medley lawn bowls played at Birchmore on Kangaroo Island

Updated October 24 2022 - 12:01am, first published October 23 2022 - 11:44pm
Betty Collins Pairs Medley runners up Meaghan May and Ros Morgan with sponsor Betty Collins at Birchmore on Oct. 20, 2022. Picture supplied
Betty Collins Pairs Medley winners Bev Johnson and Lori Whyte at Birchmore on Oct. 20, 2022. Picture supplied

Birchmore Bowling Club hosted the inaugural Betty Collins Pairs Medley on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

