It all came off last Thursday when Jay shaved off Philippa Kneebone's hair off to raise money for Australian Cancer Research Foundation (ACRF) and The Kangaroo Island Cancer Support Group.
Philippa said that she is "grateful for the support from her community and friends for their generous donations".
Philippa also discovered that her hair was long enough to be donated to Sustainable Salons, which collects hair for wig making for people who have lost hair from cancer treatment or conditions such as Alopecia.
The event raised $1500 for ACRF and more than $400 for the local KI Cancer Support Group.
The ACRF is an Australian not-for-profit organisation, which is a charity dedicated to finding cures for cancer by funding world-class research in Australia.
Every dollar of every donation goes to cancer research.
The Kangaroo Island Cancer Support Group meets monthly to raise funds to support people living on Kangaroo Island who are undergoing cancer treatment.
They welcome new membership. They also have a shop which is open Tuesday to Friday 10am to 3pm at 21a Murray Street, Kingscote, with enquiries to 8553 0165.
The new hair-free Philippa said that "it feels good although looking in the mirror is a bit confronting".
"Having no hair is very different from having very short hair and I kept my eyebrows, but it did give me a bit of insight into the impact of hair loss," she said
"The process of planning the shave helped me remember friends I have lost to cancer and especially memories of Haggie whose courage, sense of humour and kindness kept me going."
Now all Philippa has to do is remember to wear a hat!
