KI Great Cycle Challenge 2022 team raising funds for cancer research on bikes on Kangaroo Island

Updated October 24 2022 - 1:28am, first published 1:15am
Fred Peters (left) demonstrates aging is no barrier, completing an 81 kilometre ride to celebrate his 72nd birthday. Fleur holds up seven fingers, while Fred has two. Picture supplied

Why are seven Kangaroo Islanders jumping on their bikes and tackling hills, bumpy roads, headwinds, rain, and snapping dogs this October?

