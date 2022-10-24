Why are seven Kangaroo Islanders jumping on their bikes and tackling hills, bumpy roads, headwinds, rain, and snapping dogs this October?
They're doing it in the hope of raising as much money as they can to donate towards research into childhood cancers.
The KI Great Cycle Challenge 2022 team, comprising Andrea Compton, Katherine Flack, Sheree Geci, Hunter Hurst, Fleur and Fred Peters and Colin Wilson, has set itself the goal of riding 1000 kilometres and raising $6000.
They've already raised double their financial goal and are three-quarters of the way towards reaching their kilometres.
While its Andrea's first time as a Great Cycle Challenge rider, the others have participated before, with Sheree clocking up her ninth Great Cycle Challenge.
She's riding while travelling around Australia and rides include near Uluru and around the Devil's Marbles.
Twelve-year-old Hunter Hurst has entered for his fifth time, proving you're never too young to tackle a challenge while Fred Peters demonstrates aging is no barrier, completing an 81 kilometre ride to celebrate his 72nd birthday.
Supplementing sponsorship donations, the team has planted trees, held trading tables, hosted a drink-stall at the KI Marathon and through the generosity of Fine Art Kangaroo Island is raffling a beautiful Fred Peters silver pendant.
Tickets are available from Fine Art Kangaroo Island, Dauncey Street.
The team is very grateful to the large number of people who have generously helped their fundraising.
The money they raise will go to the Children's Medical Research Institute, which has about 170 scientists and research students, working in teams that operate 13 research units and world-leading expertise in four main areas of research: cancer, neurobiology, embryology and gene therapy.
The KI Great Cycle Challenge 2022 team would like to thank everyone who has supported them so far.
If you'd like to donate, please go to: https://greatcyclechallenge.com.au/Donate/Team/11724
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.