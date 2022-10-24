Ground was officially broken at the site of the Parndana Community Children's Centre on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
Members of the centre's governing council were joined by representatives from the GT Building Group that will build the centre.
The governing council received $1.8 million from the state federal Local Economic Recovery program to build the childcare centre on land adjacent to Parndana school campus.
The centre will provide childcare to families in the district around Parndana, a service lacking in the past with the need only increasing after the bushfires.
Governing council chairperson Stephanie Wurst said it was exciting to announce the appointment GT Building Group and to see construction begin.
"So much work has gone into the process from designing the childcare centre, obtaining costings, seeking all the relevant approvals and then going out to tender," Stephanie said.
"The governing council has been working really hard behind the scenes and it's rewarding for us all to see that we are commencing the build with a strong team behind us.
"We can't wait to open the centre in 2023 and provide this much needed service for our children, families and the Kangaroo Island community."
Residents can follow the progress on the Facebook page Parndana Community Children's Centre to receive updates on the build and expected opening and enrolment dates.
Parndana Community Children's Centre meanwhile was just successful in receiving $20,000 towards play equipment for it's outdoor learning environment through the Strengthening Community Wellbeing after Bushfires Grant Program.
Stephanie Wurst said receiving this funding for the childcare centre outdoor learning environment had been a real highlight.
"Every additional amount of funding we receive, helps to build-on the limited budget we have for the playspace," she said
"This funding will allow the Governing Council to purchase play equipment, such as swings, that we couldn't have purchased within our budget for the build.
"Building costs have substantially increased over the last two years and the committee have been working very hard to fundraise and obtain additional funds toward the centre and build.
"We want to create a fun, safe and inclusive play space for children of all ages and abilities to enjoy."
The Parndana Community Children's Centre had also unsuccessfully applied for a Black Summer grant of $975,000, which would have added another room for after-school care, as well as an extra room for visiting child-related health practitioners.
It is hoped both these additions could added in a future stage of development once funding had been secured.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
