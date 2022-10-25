The Islander
Watch

Strong bids at Deep Dene's 2022 merino ram sale on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated October 25 2022 - 6:43am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lloyd, Christine and Caitlin Berry held a successful ram sale auction for the Deep Dene poll merino stud last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.