Lloyd, Christine and Caitlin Berry held a successful ram sale auction for the Deep Dene poll merino stud last Friday.
Solid bidding saw 47 out of 59 rams presented sold at the 54th Deep Dene Poll Merino sale on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
The sale was also the chance for 11-year-old Baxter Ness to buy his first ram.
A top price of $3200 was paid by Simon and Marissa Veitch.
Lot 2 was out of the studs 17-0472 sire exhibiting good confirmation, plain body and excellent wool all backed up with impressive figures.
He was born and raised on grass, cutting +22.4 YCFW at 15.9 microns - his ASBV YFD -2.45.
Caitlin said he was an exceptional example of a "Deep Dene proven profitable performer".
Volume buyers of the day were Alicia Cooper along with Merv and Marilyn Tremaine purchasing seven rams to a top of $3000.
With a +35.8 YCFW (Yearling Clean FleeceWeight) and a -1.24YFD (Fibre Diameter) 21-0214 would certainly be a standout performer for Treville Farming, Caitlin said.
Michael Florance purchased eight rams to a top of $1100. Richard Trethewey also purchased eight rams to a top of $1100 and Nathan Trethewey purchased seven to a top of $800.
Average price for the rams sold was $1012.
The Berry family gave special thanks to the Nutrien Ag team in Kingscote for its 54 years of support and the professional way they conduct the sale each year.
The final KI ram takes place at Turkey Lane Merinos.
If you want heavy cutting, low micron rams with accurate ASBVs come to Turkey Lane annual ram sale on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 with inspections starting at 12pm and the Helmsman auction at 1pm.
Hannah Symons said the challenge over the past couple of years was to increase its stud flock, without compromising genetic quality.
"We believe in another two years our stud flock will be back to pre fires numbers allowing us to present a larger ram sale in the future," she said. "In our journey to lower micron, we have never lost sight of increasing wool cut."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
