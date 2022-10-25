The Islander
11yo Baxter Ness buys his first ram at Deep Dene auction on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated October 25 2022 - 6:43am, first published 3:04am
Baxter Ness, 11, has hopes of becoming one of Kangaroo Island's top wool producers and now he has a new merino ram to do so.

