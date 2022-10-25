Baxter Ness, 11, has hopes of becoming one of Kangaroo Island's top wool producers and now he has a new merino ram to do so.
He purchased his first ram at auction at the Deep Dene's 54th annual merino ram sale last Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
The Year 5 student at the Kingscote campus of Kangaroo Island Community Education took a day off school to buy his ram.
He first became involved in sheep when at age 6, he started helping bottle-feed orphaned lambs, a task many KI youngsters get involved in.
One of those was a merino lamb and ever since he has had a preference for wool sheep.
His appreciation for the merino is not shared by his dad Jeff, who crops and also farms about 900 cross bred sheep at properties, including their own off Bark Hut Road.
Baxter has his own herd of 33 merinos and was given a ram about three years ago, but now it was time to replace him. He saved up about $1300 for the bidding.
Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer Dusty Cross helped Baxter with the bidding, but he had studied techniques and bid well against the competition.
Dad Jeff said it was a great learning experience, worthy of taking a day off school.
Baxter ended up putting in a successful bid for Lot 10, taking him home for $800.
He said he looked for the fineness of the wool, or low micron, combined with a good wool comfort factor and a descent weight.
Baxter, who wants to become a farmer, hopes he can soon grow his herd to 100 and also keep on working on his shearing skills.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
