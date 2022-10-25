The Islander

Japanese shamisen beats with Noriko Tadano at Emu Ridge Eucalyptus on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated October 26 2022 - 12:30am, first published October 25 2022 - 10:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Japanese-born Noriko, who moved to Australia in 2004, has been playing the lute instrument since she was six years old. Picture supplied

Award-winning Japanese composer and vocalist Noriko Tadano will take to the stage this November at Emu Ridge Eucalyptus Oil Distillery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.