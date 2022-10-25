Award-winning Japanese composer and vocalist Noriko Tadano will take to the stage this November at Emu Ridge Eucalyptus Oil Distillery.
Kangaroo Island Art Feast, Country Arts SA and Emu Ridge have worked together on this special show that will also feature Japanese-inspired food platters and cocktails.
The concert by Noriko blends the old with the new, in a captivating and heart pounding cultural music display.
A virtuoso master of the Japanese shamisen, a three-string banjo-like instrument, Adelaide-based Noriko will dazzle and delight.
It will take audiences on a journey that moves between traditional and modern Japanese music, drawing on folk songs, or minyo, and original pieces.
Japanese-born Noriko, who moved to Australia in 2004, has been playing the lute instrument since she was six years old.
Her craft has taken her all over the world and has seen her collaborate with renowned musicians, including Adam Page, Dave Faulkner, and Ash Grunwald, and perform at popular local festivals WOMADelaide and OzAsia.
She also featured on the silver screen when she made the Australia's Got Talent finals performing as a duo with George Kamikawa in 2012.
KI Art Feast is proud to work with Country Arts SA and Emu Ridge to bring shamisen virtuoso, Noriko Tandano, to the Island.
"What a special event that Kangaroo Islanders get to experience; an internationally acclaimed Japanese musician paired with delicious Japanese food," KI Art Feast's Olivia Baker said.
"Noriko's musicianship is incredible, we don't get this opportunity very often on the island and it's certainly something we should not miss."
In celebration of this cultural experience and in keeping with the theme, Emu Ridge Distillery will also be serving Japanese-inspired platters and cocktails.
Platters must be pre-booked with Emu Ridge Distillery.
The show is 7.30pm on Nov. 10, 2022 at Emu Ridge Distillery, Kangaroo Island, it's suitable for ages 13 and up.
Bookings can be made at countryarts.org.au but platters must be booked through Emu Ridge Distillery on 8553 8228.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.