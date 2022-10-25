The Islander

Stokes Bay fireworks for 2022 will be at Parndana oval

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated October 25 2022 - 11:59pm, first published 11:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
About 600 people attended and watched the 2019 Stokes Bay fireworks, the last time the event was held at the hall before the bushfire disaster. Picture by Stan Gorton

The annual Stokes Bay Hall fireworks will be at the Parndana Oval on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.