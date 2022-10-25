Stokes Bay fireworks for 2022 will be at Parndana oval

The annual Stokes Bay Hall fireworks will be at the Parndana Oval on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
It's hoped the popular, family event will be back at the hall next year.
About 600 people attended and watched the 2019 Stokes Bay fireworks, the last time the event was held at the hall before the bushfire disaster.
Work this month has just begun on rebuilding the hall and a new kitchen area.
The roof is being removed and replaced but the three standing walls on the fire damaged building will be retained.
The new building will all be self contained under one roof.
The fireworks were held at the Stokes Bay beach last year, but it was deemed the oval would be a safer venue.
Gates open at 6.30pm for a 10.30 close on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It's a $25 entry fee per car and cash only.
Available will be glow-in-the-dark items and the Stokes Bay tennis sausage sizzle and Lions donuts, or bring your own picnic.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
