Dr Sophie 'Topa' Petit was a finalist for the Jill Hudson Award for Environmental Protection at the 2022 SA Environment Awards.
Associate professor at UniSA, Dr Petit was named as a finalist for her extraordinary rallying of community after the devastating 2020 Kangaroo Island bushfires.
The awards, announced on Sept. 28, 2022, are run by the Conservation Council of SA, in partnership with the state government, celebrate the contribution South Australians make to protecting biodiversity and caring for the natural world.
"Professor Petit's inclusive biodiversity recovery work has given hope to many Kangaroo Island residents struggling with grief and helplessness by helping them feel that their actions can make a difference," her nomination states.
She said she was nominated by the "lovely people" from Friends of Parks KI Western Districts, KI Conservation Landowners Association and the KI Wildlife Network.
"They were very sneaky and it was a top secret operation," Dr Petit said.
You can read more about the 2022 awards and nominees at https://www.saenvironmentawards.org.au/winners2022
The Jill Hudson Award for 2022 was won by Tom Morrison, a tree advocate from Adelaide and founder of the South Australian Tree of the Year Award.
Dr Petit plans on being active on Kangaroo Island over the coming summer working on her nest box project with the KI Conservation Landowners Association (KICLA) and many volunteers.
She also has many other ongoing conservation activities at the KI Research Station and she continues her work with all the Island's conservation groups.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
