The Islander

Dr Sophie 'Topa' Petit finalist for Jill Hudson Award for Environmental Protection for 2022

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated October 26 2022 - 3:28am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Sophie 'Topa' Petit (left) and her fellow volunteers pictured in October 2020 deploying nest boxes on private properties after the bushfires on Kangaroo Island. Picture by MB Stonor

Dr Sophie 'Topa' Petit was a finalist for the Jill Hudson Award for Environmental Protection at the 2022 SA Environment Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.