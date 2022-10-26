Flinders University researchers are assessing whether the success of koalas in southern Australia, including on Kangaroo Island, can help save the species.
Koalas are designated an endangered species in NSW, ACT and Queensland, but are abundant in some parts of South Australia and Victoria.
Once widespread across the south coast of SA and Western Australia, koalas have retreated thousands of years ago to the eastern forests of Australia.
The iconic but vulnerable species is now found from north Queensland in a thick band down the coast of NSW, across most of Victoria, with just a small population in the south-eastern corner of SA.
More recently, they've made a remarkable comeback to Kangaroo Island and the Mt Lofty Ranges in SA, as well as safe 'refuge' areas of Victoria.
The situation on Kangaroo Island is complex, as koala numbers built up to huge numbers in timber plantations, as many as 50,000.
When the huge of bushfires of 2019-2020 destroyed up to 90 per cent of the Tasmanian blue gum plantations, those numbers crashed down to less than 10,000 individuals.
The $1 million Passport to Recovery project looking at koala numbers on Kangaroo Island is collaboration between the state government, KI Wildlife Park and several non-profit agencies.
Associate professor Danielle Clode at Flinders University, author of a new book Koala A Life in Trees, is looking at this dichotomy between koalas thriving in SA but struggling on the east coast.
The Adelaide Hills and Mount Lofty Ranges now have some of the densest populations of koalas in the country, with Belair National Park hosting as many as 14 koalas per hectare, professor Clode said.
"They are so abundant that in recent years they have moved into the suburbs of Adelaide, travelling along linear parks from the foothill forests into residential gardens and city parklands."
Professor Clode will MC the NSW State Koala Conference in Coffs Harbour this weekend.
"It's a far cry from some populations in inland Queensland, where barely a single koala per 100 hectares can be found," she said.
Faced with the threat of extinction along the eastern seaboard, the koala conference on Oct. 27, 2022 is a summit of scientists, conservation groups and concerned citizens aiming to raise awareness of dramatic corrective action needed to save wild koalas in NSW, as well as other states.
"We really need to increase protection for old trees from development in the suburbs to protect our unique city koala populations, but more importantly, across the board, we need to increase and restore forest vegetation along creeklines and rivers to support biodiversity," professor Clode said.
"These areas are breeding grounds and nurseries for many species, including mammals, so we need to set targets to stop land clearance and increase the extent of native vegetation from 10 per cent in the Mt Lofty Ranges to about 30 per cent if we are not to lose more species over the next few decades."
At the NSW State Koala Conference, the biologist and natural history author will speak on habitat loss and bushfire recovery, covering some of the main points from her new book, which draws on research on ecology, palaeontology, morphology and archaeology by several other Flinders scientists.
"What can we learn from the southern koalas' success to help protect their northern cousins?" she said.
The Black Summer bushfires of 2019-20 reduced the Kangaroo Island population by 80 per cent, or more than 40,000 koalas.
And an estimated 5000 or more were killed across NSW where a quarter of their habitat was destroyed during the fires, she said.
"With climate change as well as regular deaths by dog attacks and cars, we need to take a more serious look at their long-term survival."
Land clearance, hunting and devastating bushfires in the 1930s and 40s almost wiped koalas out entirely in south-eastern Australia, except for small remnant populations in the Otways and Strzelecki Ranges, and a handful of koalas transported to islands in Western Port, south of Melbourne, in a last ditch effort by locals to save the species.
Professor Clode warns these refuge populations on Kangaroo Island and other areas of southern Australia are still at grave risk, not least from further bushfire devastation, deforestation and climate change.
Flinders University researchers, from the College of Science and Engineering, have conducting extensive studies of local populations, focusing on the Adelaide and Mt Lofty Ranges and Kangaroo Island, both before and since the devastating Black Summer bushfires.
A Flinders research team led by professor Karen Burke da Silva recently counted more than 100 koalas in the Belair National Park, and have continued monitoring koalas rescued from the bushfires.
Professor Karen Burke da Silva, with partners the SA Department for Environment and Water, Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park, Koala Life and World Wide Fund for Nature Australia, is leading the $1 million Passport to Recovery project on Kangaroo Island, and is involved with the Flinders University-led 'Designing successful genetic-rescue approaches for threatened species' ARC Linkage project.
Supported by conservation group Koala Life, the new book Koala A Life in Trees (Black Inc) was launched by the SA Minister of Environment and Deputy Premier Susan Close at Cleland Wildlife Park this month, ahead of its US and UK release in early 2023.
