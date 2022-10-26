The Kangaroo Island Council is pleased to announce that current chief executive officer Greg Georgopoulos will lead the organisation for a further five years.
His contract was formally extended during the council meeting on Sept. 1, 2022.
Councillors on the CEO performance review committee unanimously supported the reappointment of Mr Georgopoulos, stating the contract renewal would "provide stability in leadership for the island, and will enable the continued focus of council on the delivery of community outcomes".
Since commencing in the role of CEO in 2019, Mr Georgopoulos said his goals had been to steer the organisation toward financial stability, reduce the net debt and work on ensuring agility in adapting to the impacts of events, including the drought, 2019/20 bushfires, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr Georgopoulos said he was committed to working with the council staff, the new elected member body and the community over the next five years to revise and deliver objectives for a community driven "2020-2024 Strategic Management Plan".
"Much of our focus has been on recovery after the 2019/20 bushfires, consolidating debt and attracting public and private investment to KI, bringing jobs and opportunities for our younger generation to live, work and play on island."
He said he was thrilled to continue to serve as chief executive officer and lead a "highly capable and passionate organisation".
"It is a privilege and honour to work alongside staff and elected members that is committed to be the best it can be," Mr Georgopoulos said.
"I am extremely proud of the accomplishments delivered by the organisation, and to have the opportunity lead such a committed and talented group of people.
"We have achieved some amazing outcomes for residents and visitors.
"I thank the councillors for their ongoing support and dedication to our community, and I look forward to continuing to lead our organisation in delivering for our community and putting their experience first over the coming five years."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.