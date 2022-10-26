The Islander

Greg Georgopoulos to lead the Kangaoo Island Council for further five years

Updated October 26 2022 - 11:34pm, first published 11:00pm
Kangaroo Island Council chief executive officer Greg Georgopoulos has his contract formally extended during the council meeting on Sept. 1, 2022. File picture

The Kangaroo Island Council is pleased to announce that current chief executive officer Greg Georgopoulos will lead the organisation for a further five years.

