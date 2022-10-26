Following the resounding success of the new Parndana community garden, similar projects are being set up in both American River and Penneshaw.
Earlier this year representatives from these towns met with Parndana's Community Gardeners for an inspirational networking lunch at False Cape Winery.
ABC Gardening Australia presenter and regular KI visitor Sophie Thomson addressed the gathering about the worldwide groundswell of support for community gardens.
Gardens were increasingly recognised of their importance for food security and physical and mental well-being, she said.
"Community gardens are not just about growing food, they are about growing strong, healthy, connected and resilient communities," Sophie said.
Sophie's encouragement and mentorship, along with generous seed funding from The Junction, have given all three Community Garden projects a tremendous boost.
The two new groups have obtained council consent for using public land and, under the umbrella of their relevant progress associations, are busily fundraising and applying for grants.
In American River, plans have been afoot for years to celebrate and commemorate the longevity of the old mulberry tree.
Planted mid-19th century by John and Francis Buick, the tree still going strong, and its surrounding land opposite the post office is perfect for American River's community garden.
It's been christened the "Arbor", an acronym for "American River Buick Orchard Reserve".
A small orchard of a dozen heritage fruit trees will commemorate the original Buick orchard that was on the site. Several wicking beds will grow veggies and herbs to share.
In Penneshaw, the Karta Harvest Exchange group also has plans to develop a community garden.
The large concrete pots next to the netball courts have been donated to the project to be used for dwarf fruit trees and cascading plants such as strawberries.
A raised bed, open access, community garden is foreseen adjacent to the CWA Centre while immediately in front of the Medical Centre perennial and annual medicinal herbs, including indigenous species, will be grown in a limestone tier structure.
Both groups are in their infancy and have no formal structure as yet. There is no membership charge or obligation for joining either group.
If you're interested, Karta Harvest Exchange meets on the third Saturday of every month at the CWA Centre Penneshaw.
For information about American River's Community Garden, visit the Arbor group on Facebook or message Penny Smith 0429 412 674.
They are community projects so everyone is welcome!
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
