Junklandia is a rubbish show.
No, really, it is. A whole lotta junk, a whole lotta rhythm and a whole lotta fun.
You will meet two brothers from faraway planet Junklandia as they set out on a mission to teach the people on Earth the ways of music and creative recycling through comedy, circus, and dance.
When it comes to music, anything can be turned into an instrument, just ask the Junklandians.
This is a show designed to get you thinking and change the way you look at rubbish.
The perfect show for families, it is all about learning an important message in a fun and engaging way.
By the show's end the audience will have participated in the one-of-a-kind "Junk Orchestra", where they will each be equipped with a recycled instrument and become a rock star.
Kangaroo Island Art Feast's Olivia Baker said, "Fun, fun, fun! I'm so excited about Junklandia coming to Kangaroo Island. Who would think that junk could make music, comedy and theatre all in one!"
This is another special show brought to you by Country Arts SA in collaboration with KI Art Feast, with another being Award-winning Japanese composer and vocalist Noriko Tadano at Emu Ridge Eucalyptus Oil Distillery on Nov. 10, 2022.
In regards to the Junklandia kids show, there has been much effort gone into scheduling workshops with the school, with youth and with farmers on the Island.
Culminating in a wonderful performance at the Kingscote Town Hall.
"This is going to be a great night out - don't miss it!" Olivia said.
The Kangaroo Island Junklandia show is 6pm on Friday, Nov. 18 at Kingscote Town Hall and goes for 65 minutes. Suitable for children aged 5 and over.
