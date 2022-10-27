SA Minister for Small Business Andrea Michaels hosts roundtable on KI

Workforce, specifically skills attraction and the retention of talent. Some of the challenges raised included access to housing, lack of infrastructure in regional towns and access to childcare

Cashflow management. While the COVID-19 pandemic undoubtedly had an economic impact on regional areas, the regions are still being further impacted by inflation raising the cost of products/inputs. The increasing interest rate rises by the RBA are also impacting small and family businesses

Supply chain is impacting the availability of materials in all regions, and this is impacting time and delays to inputs