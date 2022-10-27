SA Minister for Small Business Andrea Michaels hosts roundtable on KI

Key business representatives met with SA Minister for Small and Family Business, Andrea Michaels to explore the region's unique challenges and opportunities.
Kangaroo Island business owners and representatives met with her on Oct. 7, 2022 at a roundtable at the Ozone Hotel in Kingscote.
The visit was part of her state-wide engagement with the business community to develop a Small Business Strategy for South Australia.
The minister said Kangaroo Island, known as a primary production powerhouse and premier tourism destination, had faced significant challenges in recent years.
Tourist arrivals were down significantly due to the bushfires of 2019/20 and the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, the gross regional product (GRP) - a measure of regional economic production - declined 4.7 per cent for the Kangaroo Island Council area in the 2019-20 financial year.
However, the Island recorded a strong recovery in 2020-21 with real GRP increasing by 13.6 per cent, reflecting factors such as the considerable rebuilding efforts of locals and businesses.
Ms Michaels said small businesses were the lifeline of the Kangaroo Island economy, providing vital services for residents and visitors alike, with many being family-run.
It is estimated that small businesses employ more than 1000 people on Kangaroo Island and contributed around $110 million to the Island's GRP in 2020-21.
The Kangaroo Island roundtable was one of 20 being held across the state in recent weeks and is part of an extensive consultation process led by the state government's new Office for Small and Family Business.
The Small Business roundtables are a series of discussions that will help gain a deeper understanding of small business in South Australia and, alongside a series of in-depth interviews and the whole-of-state small business survey, will inform the state government's Small Business Strategy, to be released early next year.
There were many themes raised in the roundtables, with the key themes emerging from the regional areas being:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.