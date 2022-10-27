After months of planning, Kangaroo Island Dental has successfully installed an orthopantomagram or OPG machine in the clinic.
OPG machines are most commonly used to plan the removal of wisdom teeth, orthodontic treatments, implant surgeries, and root canals.
Kangaroo Island Dental dentist Dr Tony Bart said the machine's instillation on KI meant Islanders need not travel to the mainland to obtain an OPG from a radiology clinic.
"What is it? In simple terms is a very informative but low radiation dose single panoramic image of all teeth and jaws," Dr Tony said.
"It can be a very useful diagnostic tool to assist plan appropriate dental treatment for our patients."
With a minimal patient radiation dose, OPG machines instantaneously delivered broad-coverage imaging of facial bones and teeth enabling early diagnosis and assessment of oral health conditions, he said.
OPGs provide convenient examinations for patients as films don't need to be placed inside the mouth, making them particularly helpful for patients whose jaw movement is limited.
KI Dental director Brett Miller said improvements brought about by the investment and innovations would increase the efficiency, comfort, and accessibility of dental treatment for KI residents.
"We are excited to be able to finally offer this service to our patients, which will ensure more efficient treatment for both short-term dental issues and also longer-term treatment plans for the whole of the Kangaroo Island Community," Mr Miller said.
"Our organisation continues to actively invest in dental equipment upgrades within our clinics ongoing.
"We buy equipment, rather than leasing, with the intent that it will remain on-island for the long-term care of our patients - ensuring the Island community is better served.
"We are proud to remain custodians of KI's smile."
