The Islander

New OPG orthopantomagram imaging machine operating at Kangaroo Island Dental

Updated October 27 2022 - 11:25pm, first published 11:10pm
The team at Kangaroo Island Dental includes Tilly, oral health therapist (OHT) Chloe Smith, dentist Dr Tony Bart and Matthew. Picture by Stan Gorton

After months of planning, Kangaroo Island Dental has successfully installed an orthopantomagram or OPG machine in the clinic.

