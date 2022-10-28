The Islander

Report potholes, bad road surfaces to the KI Council

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated October 28 2022 - 1:07am, first published 12:48am
Department for Infrastructure and Transport roads on Kangaroo Island are marked in purple, including in the four townships of American River, Kingscote, Parndana and Penneshaw. Picture by KI Council

The Kangaroo Island Council is urging residents to report problem potholes and bad road surfaces.

