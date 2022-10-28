Report potholes, bad road surfaces to the KI Council

The Kangaroo Island Council is urging residents to report problem potholes and bad road surfaces.
With late spring weather bringing heavy rains, potholes have become a hot topic for the community and a key focus for the council.
This was brought home on Oct. 4, 2022, the main road across the Dudley Peninsula and KI was knocked out by stormwaters.
The council's chief executive officer, Greg Georgopoulos said it was a big job to maintain KI's roads, even without storm damage.
The council was in discussions with Department for Infrastructure and Transport to build the council's capacity to assist in emergencies, and with maintenance on state government-owned roads, so that it was not to the detriment of KI's current roads program, he said.
The council was in a good position to assist with repairs and construction when there was an issue on state and federal roads, as was proven in the case of the Hog Bay wash out.
But with a relatively small ratepayer base and large area of unpaved roads, the council was always going to struggle to stay ahead of road maintenance on its own roads.
The council received $2 million in assistance for roads from the state government annually, but this amount had remained unchanged for about a decade while costs had increased.
The Playford Highway between Kingscote and Parndana had just undergone significant improvements thanks to federal and state funding post the bushfires.
And now the state government had just announced a major project to upgrade Hog Bay Road between Penneshaw and Kingscote, also part of bushfire funding.
With almost 1362km of roads to maintain and nearly 800km of them being unsealed, water damage on KI roads was a high priority on the works list, Mr Georgopoulos said.
Not all roads are the council's responsibility to maintain, and the state government is responsible for maintaining the condition of our major transport links and highways.
The following sections of road are under the control and care of the Department for Infrastructure and Transport (DIT):
Penneshaw to Kingscote
Parndana to Kingscote
Parndana to Kingscote
To report potholes on DIT roads, please call the Traffic Management Centre (TMC) on 1800 018 313.
To report potholes on council roads, please call its customer Service Team on 8553 4500.
Please note it is important to call the team, so that they can log the work request for our field crews to action.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
