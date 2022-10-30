This Sunday, Nov. 6 there will be two more gardens open as part of the Kangaroo Island Spring Garden Festival 2022.
Riverdale, at 1 Cygnet Road, Kingscote, opposite the Yacht Club, is named after Ann's parents' Soldier Settler farm at Karatta.
With it's own bridge and a creek, which flowed strongly this winter, this large garden has a unique and eclectic mix of deciduous trees, succulents, orchids and natives in a cottage garden setting.
The bearded iris in various colours are flowering beautifully, with roses just coming out, and the protected areas with ferns and other shade loving plants are looking good.
Both sides of the creek have been developed, with rambling paths to explore the whole garden.
Chairs, benches, and tables are spread around the garden, so you can enjoy a cuppa and cake here, and support The Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.
Cockatoo Cottage is further along the same road, at 166 Brownlow Road.
There is a large aviary, shaded by big eucalyptus trees, which houses nine pet cockatoos, who will welcome visitors with a screech or two!
The garden features lots of tough plants, which also give spring colour, such as Echiums and Oesteospermum daisies.
Plants that require extra care and watering have been placed around the house, with the outer areas surviving on rainfall.
The netted vegetable and fruit area is set up with wicking beds to avoid the problem of tree roots.
The Native garden has the intriguing name of "The Broken Maze Playground", and there is also a Palmhouse and Elephant Pavillion!
Anne's hobby, apart from gardening, is making fused glass, and her studio will be open for purchases.
A final sale of plants and leftover gardening books at $2 each, will support KI's Bushfire Affected gardeners, with a few potted roses at $10.
Gardens will be open 10am to 4pm. Please do not bring dogs into the gardens.
The weekend of Nov. 12 is set aside for Parndana Show, with two more gardens open in Kingscote on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
