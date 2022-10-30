Faces at the 2022 Kingscote Show - PHOTOS, RESULTS

The Kingscote Show for 2022 was another big success with a big crowd enjoying good weather.
SA Country Shows president Rosie Schultz officially opened the show saying it was a great honour to be on Kangaroo Island, as she could not make it to every country show.
Mr Oopy's Show was a big hit with the youngsters, who sang tunes and blew bubbles, while the dodgem cars were also a hit.
The pavilion was packed with show entries, while outside the dogs, horses and exhibitors were all on show.
The Parndana Show for 2022 is just over a week away, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 12.
So now is the time to start thinking about your entries and get them booked in to make the pavilion look so wonderful with the amazing displays.
This year, the Parndana Show society is also proud to introduce the Olive May Memorial Achievement Award.
Here are some of the results from the 2022 Kingscote Show with more to possibly to follow:
Ring A
Led Pony U 14hh 1st Hank Mia Henderson 2nd River Auban Rowsell 3rd Martini Isla Henderson
Led Galloway 14 -15hh 1st JD Jozzirah Kasey Jamieson 2nd Matilda Maddison Hedley
Led Hack 15hh 1st Morton Matilda Kauppila 2nd My Fortorious Lacey Joseph 3rd Tilly Sophie Were
Champion Led Morton Matilda Kauppila
Reserve Champion Led Hank Mia Henderson
Best on Parade Junior 1st Jackson Alex Wheaton 2nd Matilda Maddison Hedley 3rd Splash Gracie Kauppila
Best on Parade Senior 1st My Fortorious Lacey Joseph 2nd Willow Rose Bec Bennett 3rd Drayvenlea Avalon Heidi Groffen
Galloway Hack 1st Bessy Elke Hodgens 2nd Matilda Maddison Hedley
Hack over 15hh 1st Morton Matilda Kauppila 2nd Splash Gracie Kauppila 3rd My Fortorious
Champion Hack Morton Matilda Kauppila
Reserve Champion Splash Gracie Kauppila
Junior Rider 1st Splash Gracie Kauppila 2nd Tilly Sophie Were 3rd Jackson Alex Wheaton
Senior Rider 1st My Fortorious Lacey Joseph 2nd Drayvenlea Avalon Heidi Groffen 3rd Willow Rose Bec Bennett
Pleasure Hack 1st Splash Gracie Kauppilla 2nd Tilly Sophie Were 3rd Willow Rose Bec Bennett
Best Educated U 15hh 1st Matilda Maddison Hedley 2nd Elke Hodhens
Best Educated 15hh & Ov 1st Tilly Sophie Were 2nd Morton Gracie Kauppila 3rd Morton Matilda Kauppilla
Pair of Hacks 1st Splash Gracie Kauppila Morton Matilda Kaupplilla 2ndMatilda Maddison Hedley Bessy Elke Hodgens 3rdWillow Rose B Bennett Tilly S Were
Ring B
Horse or Pony Led 10yrs or under 1st Magnum Amalie Howard 2nd River Auban Rowsell 3rd Martini Isla Henderson
Horse or Pony Led 11yrs & under 13 1st Hank Mia Henderson 2nd Jazzirah Kasey Jamieson
Rider 10 years & under 1st Martini Isla Henderson 2nd Jazz Anne Roper 3rd Auban Rowsell 4th Magnum Amalie Howard
Rider 11years & under 13 1st Hank Mia Henderson 2nd JD Jazzirah
Horse or Pony suitable 10 yrs & under Martini Isla Henderson 2nd River Auban Rowsell 3rd Jazz Anne Roper 4th Magnum Amalie Howard
Horse or Pony suitable 11yrs & under 13. 1st JD Jazzirah Kasey Jamieson
Pleasure Galloway or Horse 1st JD Jazzirah Kasey Jamieson 2nd Magnum Amalie Howard 3rd Jazz Anne Roper.
Pleasure Pony 1st Hank Mia Henderson 2nd Martini Isla Henderson 3rd River Auburn Rowsell
Sub junior Encouragement Award 1st JD. Jazzirah Kasey Jamieson 2nd Magnum Amalie Howard 3rd Hank Mia Henderson 4th Martini Isla Henderson
Ring C
Sub junior 30cm 1st JD Jazzirah Kasey Jamieson 2nd Martini Isla Henderson
Sub junior 45cm 1st River Auban Rowsell
Sub junior 60cm 1st JD Jazzirah Kasey Jamieson
Fancy Dress 1st Magnum Amahli Howard
Junior Showjumping 1st Storm Brewing Matilda Kauppilla 2nd Matilda Maddison Hedley 3rd Jackson Alex Wheaton
Senior Showjumping 1st Willow Rose Bec Bennett 2nd Ava Heidi Groffen 3rd Zia Maddy Lade
Rescue Relay 1st Splash Gracie Kauppilla Storm Brewing Matilda Kauppilla 2nd Willow Rose Bec Bennett Ava Heidi Groffen 3rd
Bruce Wickham Memorial Open Top Score 1st Storm Brewing Matilda Kauppilla 2nd Splash Gracie Kauppilla 3rd Jackson Alex Wheaton
Ring D
Sub junior
Bending1st JD Jazzirah Kasey Jamieson 2nd Jazz Anne Roper 3rd Magnum Amahli Howard 4th River Auban Rowsell
Can & Barrel 1st JD Jazzirah Kasey Jamieson 2nd River Auban Rowsell 3rd Magnum Amalie Howard 4th Jazz Anne Roper
Texas Barrel 1st JD Jazzirah Kasey Jamieson 2nd River Anne Roper 3rd Magnum Amahli Howard 4th 4th River Auban Rowsell
Sub Junior Ralph Florance Memorial Aggregate award 1st JD Jazzirah Kasey Jamieson
Junior
Bending 1st Annalise Borchardt Buddy 2nd Jackson Alex Wheaton
Can & Barrel 1st Annalise Borchardt Buddy 2nd Jackson Alex Wheaton
Texas Barrel 1st Annalise Borchardt Buddy 2nd Jackson Alex Wheaton
Ralph Florance Memorial Aggregate award 1st Annalise Borchardt & Buddy
Senior
Bending 1st Ava Heidi Groffen 2nd Zea Maddie Lade 3rd Willow Bec Bennett
Can & Barrel 1st Zea Maddie lade 2nd Ava Heidi Groffen 3rd Willow Heidi Groffen
Texas barrel 1st Zea Maddie Lade 2nd Willow Bec Bennett 3rd Ava Heidi Groffen
Ralph Florance Memorial Aggregate award 1st Maddie Lade
