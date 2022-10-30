Get ready for the 2022 Parndana Show

The Parndana Show for 2022 is just over a week away, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 12.
So now is the time to start thinking about your entries and get them booked in to make our pavilion look so wonderful with the amazing displays.
The is years we have some great new classes across the show including in the cooking and floricultural sections, as well as literacy, photography, open art and crafts and hobbies sections.
This years we are also proud to introduce the Olive May Memorial Achievement Award.
This is to be awarded to the junior exhibitor under the age of 18 on the day of the show, with the most point received by entering in a minimum of 2 classes of section J: Children's cookery.
The exhibitor must also have entered in a minimum of two classes of the following: section G: fruit, vegetables and dairy, section K: floriculture, section P: photography.
Like the Elsegood siblings, Olive always felt that exhibiting was more important then winning prizes, therefore points will be awarded for participating as well as prizes.
Our show book is now live on our Facebook page or you can pick up hard copies at the following locations: Parndana Bakery, Davo's Deli and Big Quince Print book shop.
This year we will have eftpos available at the gate and also at the bar.
Entry to this years show will be $10 for adults, $5 for pensioners and children under 16 will be free.
We look forward to seeing you at this years show! - Nicholas Tremaine
