Get ready for the 2022 Parndana Show

Updated October 30 2022 - 11:58pm, first published 11:47pm
The Elders Team Shearing first place winning team from the 2021 Parndana Show with Vickie Chapman. Picture by Maggie's Photography

The Parndana Show for 2022 is just over a week away, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 12.

