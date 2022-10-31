The first Friday night game of the year saw Wonks 2 and Parndana go head to head with a closely fought match going Parndana's way 7 (70) sets to 5 (52).
The top doubles saw Parndana's newest debutant and power hitter Tayla Hollow and Riley Puckridge go down to Will Bart and newly demoted number 2 Tye Boyle 6-4 6-2.
The next doubles saw Whiskas and Doogs take on Ryan Tilling and Tom Buckerfield. The scores 6-3 1-6 as the honours were split with Tom casting some deadly spells with his serve in the second set.
Cam Stewart and Milly Hickson got the chocolates over Robbo and Lauren Downing 6-1 6-2. Cam on the comeback trail from his fifth knee recon found his form and wound back the clock with some strong all round play.
Crystal Stewart and Courtney Trethewey took on the Wonks power couple, Oscar Turner and Olivia Downing with the scores 4-6 6-1 with a set each. Courtney playing her first game in over two years hitting well.
The reverse doubles saw Puckridge and Buckerfield win 9-6 against Will Bart and Whiskas.
Tilling and Hollow went down 9-6 to Boyle and Morris. Hickson and Trethewey had a great win over L.Downing and Turner 9-3.
The final match saw the C.Stewart's beat Robbo and Olivia 9-5 and finish the night with a big cuddle. - The Lefty
It was the battle of the winless in KI Tennis on Friday night, as Western Districts Black hosted Stokes Bay, with both teams failing to win a set the previous week.
Wonks were boosted by most of their so called regulars being available, while Stokes had an influx of Bowdens.
Star recruits Barry Wheaton and Hannah Morgan got the hosts off to a winning start, knotching up a 6-2 6-1 win over Sophie Northcott and Dani Bowden, while the bottom doubles was a tight affair of high quality, the Western Districts pairing off Verity Carey and Jackson Short, playing his first ever game, victorious over Suzie Oliver and Caleb Bowden 7-5 6-2.
The top doubles was top in ranking, not quality. You know you're having a bad night when making a mistake is now referred to as "doing an Alex"!
Luckily for him, Sam Short carried him to a tight 6-4 6-4 victory over Mark Bowden and Nic Tremaine-Bowden.
Barbeque chefs Jordan Ackland and Paul Green played an entertaining match against the Bowden twins Sam and Isaac, sneaking by 6-3 7-5.
With the reverse doubles to be played and Stokes Bay still yet to win a set for the season, the order was well and truly mixed up. In the battle of the father-son duos, Sam and Jackson were too strong for Mark and Caleb.
When Jordan and Barry beat Isaac and Suzie 9-0 and Hannah and Verts won 9-2, the Stokes Bay faithful were moaning "Here we go again", as they were starring down the barrel of consecutive 12 set to nothing losses.
Cometh the moment, cometh the men.
Up stepped Nic and Sam. In a marathon match, Stokes Bay won their first set for the season in a tiebreaker that finished so late, it was only the die hearts left.
An 11 set to 1 win for Western Districts Black, which plays them into form for their battle against their arch rivals Western Districts White next Saturday afternoon, in a battle so big it may be enough to drag Bruce and Brenda Weatherspoon off of the couch, while Stokes Bay will venture to Parndana. - Alex Laver
Western Districts Black 11 sets 85 games defeated Stokes Bay 1 set 42 games
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.