The Islander

First Friday night game for Kangaroo Island Tennis

Updated October 31 2022 - 1:20am, first published 1:11am
Evie Hammat plays in the 2021 Kangaroo Island Tennis Association grand final. Picture by Maggie's Photography

The first Friday night game of the year saw Wonks 2 and Parndana go head to head with a closely fought match going Parndana's way 7 (70) sets to 5 (52).

Local News

