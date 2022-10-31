Final week to vote in 2022 SA local council elections

The Electoral Commission of SA (ECSA) is calling on all South Australians to make sure they post their completed ballots for the 2022 Council Elections by next Monday. Nov. 7, 2022 - to make sure they are delivered to ECSA before the deadline of 5 pm on Nov. 10.
ECSA took the opportunity to release the number of returns by council area, showing the leading and trailing council areas by the percentage of returns.
ECSA Director of Communications James Trebilcock said that regional South Australia is leading the way in the council elections.
As of Oct. 31, Kangaroo Island is in the middle of the pack with 23.57 per cent of ballots returned, well below the leader District Council of Franklin Harbour on Eyre Peninsula with 49.68 per cent returned but well ahead of last place Alexandrina Council on 12.5 per cent.
"We completed ballot pack deliveries at the end of last week, and we're really pleased to see these numbers of returns from regional South Australians," he said.
"We'd like to congratulate these councils and their candidates for raising awareness of the election and thank the voters for getting their vote back in the mail to us before the deadline.
"Final ballots were delivered across the state last week, so if you haven't received your ballot or have misplaced it, please call us, and we can process your request through our call centre on 1300 655 232.
"For those councils where we are not yet seeing high returns, there is some level of voter fatigue that is delaying their vote. After all, for some, this will be their fourth election of 2022.
"However, it's important to remember local councils' role in our everyday lives. They don't just look after roads and rubbish but provide community facilities like parks and playgrounds and events like festivals and farmers' markets
"To ensure they have their say, we ask people to get their votes in the mail before next Monday.
"Our message to voters is that whether they're in metro Adelaide or regional South Australia, your council will shape the future of where you live; and it is important that everyone is represented by someone when those decisions are made."
Those who prefer to deliver their ballots personally or who miss the mail can return their ballot directly to their local council office. Each council has a dedicated secure ballot box, but ECSA recommends that voters call the council to confirm their ballot box for the location for their council.
For more information, www.councilelections.sa.gov.au
