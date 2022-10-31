The Islander

Final week to vote in 2022 SA local council elections

Updated October 31 2022 - 4:35am, first published 4:21am
The 11 Kangaroo Island Council candidates for 2022 are (left to right from top) Jeanette Gellard, Veronica Bates, Rosalie Chirgwin, Pat Austin, Sam Mumford, Ken Liu, Richard Cotterill, Greg Miller, Shirley Pledge, Bob Teasdale and John Holmes. Pictures supplied

The Electoral Commission of SA (ECSA) is calling on all South Australians to make sure they post their completed ballots for the 2022 Council Elections by next Monday. Nov. 7, 2022 - to make sure they are delivered to ECSA before the deadline of 5 pm on Nov. 10.

