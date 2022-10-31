Kangaroo Island bowls results from Oct. 27, 28, 2022

Kingscote Gold 111 (14) def Birchmore Orange 66 (2) played at Kingscote
G Platten B Platten T Johnson D Steinwedel 21 def T Hoerbelt D Clifford F O'Brien G Berden 14
P Barker R Atkinson M Glasson K Glasson 24 def F Muller G Cahill L Whyte P Whyte 18
L Bell M Barker M Barrett M Kleinig 17 lost to M van der Merwe J Clifford R Kaehne J Turner 20
N Chambers S Palmer John Lovering G Steinwedel 24 def M Capon P O'Brien R Cowin D O'Brien 8
J Chambers B Patterson J Berden R Barrett 25 def A Bates J Possingham B Johnson G Glynn 6
Parndana White 83 (6) lost to Kingscote Blue 91 (10) played at Parndana
N Arnold M Loader R Morgan K Pratt 9 lost to E Florance J Price L Werner S Bell 30
P Macgill M Tremaine C Childs J McArdle 20 def G Davis W Walden J Preusker P Maclean 15
B Cooper E Murton T Jones R Hams 20 def T Boxer S Graham J Kerry C Boxer 12
B Paxton K Turner A Childs C Turner 16 lost to J Waller M Pease J McEvoy B Keitel 17
B Noble (sub) C Fogden A Fogden D McArdle 18 def D Browne V McAuley J Bell M Griffith 17
Birchmore Grey 92 (14) def Parndana Red 81 (2) played at Birchmore
B Hagerstrom G Pearson P Russell K Jarman 20 def J Hall C Bell Trevor Bell Tony Bell 15
Thelma Bennett Terry Bennett S Boxer D Lovering 19 def B Kelly J Vigar P Burry B May 16
D Morris V Willson M Lehmann R Willson 11 lost to J Burry Tom Bell Claire Downing M Couchman 21
J Beal S de Rohan J Barrett T Lehmann 25 def G Couchman M May Chris Downing D Hateley 13
B Beal C Henderson D West G Morris 17 def P Cooper J Kelly S Carrter J Hateley 16
Birchmore Orange 48 (3) def Parndana White 33 (1)
D Clifford J Turner P Whyte 19 lost to C Turner T Jones K Pratt 21
P Russell D West G Glynn 29 def N Murton A Childs D McArdle 12
Kingscote Blue 37 (0.5) lost to Birchmore Grey 39 (3.5)
W Walden P Maclean C Boxer 21 drew J Beal G Morris T Lehmann 21
J Preusker M Griffith S Bell 16 lost to T Bennett D Lovering K Jarman 18
Parndana Red 28 (0) lost to Kingscote Gold 36 (4)
Tom Bell S Carter M Couchman 15 lost to D Browne J Lovering D Steinwedel 17
P Cooper R Willson (sub) Trevor Bell 13 lost to K Glasson J Berden R Barrett 19
At Birchmore, Birchmore Orange 31/0 lost to Birchmore Grey 45/4
B Collins, S Viney, M Vander Merwe, J Clifford 15 lost to M Miller, J Possingham, D Morris, T Bennet 25
C Newman, P O'Brien, B Beal, M Lehmann 16 lost to R Noble, A Bates, L Whyte, B Johnson 20
At Kingscote, Kingscote Gold 40/4 def Kingscote Blue 30/0
M Pease, E Florance, S Graham, J Bell 22 def L Bell, J Lovering, H Berden, M Glasson 15
T Boxer, B Platten, L Werner,G Steinwedel 18 def Y Turner, J Chambers, T Kempster, M Barrett 15
At Parndana, Parndana Red 40/1 lost to Parndana White 53/3
M Loader, H Mossop, G Couchman, C Childs 23 def B Paxton, C Bell, K Turner, C Downing 20
J Kelly, B Cooper, R Morgan, P Burry 17 lost to E Murton, V Lockett, S Hacker, M May 33
Premiership Table
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.