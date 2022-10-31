The Islander

Kangaroo Island bowls results from Oct. 27, 28, 2022

Updated October 31 2022 - 5:33am, first published 5:26am
Kangaroo Island lawn bowls. File picture by Tracey Boxer

Open Gender Pennant Results - 28/10/2022- Friday Night game

Kingscote Gold 111 (14) def Birchmore Orange 66 (2) played at Kingscote

