The Kangaroo Island Council has organised a "sea transport roundtable" for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 to discuss ferry freight availability and accessibility concerns heading into a busy tourist and livestock movement period.
The SeaLink ferry service meanwhile was out of service on Tuesday, Nov. 1 due to rough conditions on Backstairs Passage.
The council invited ferry company SeaLink to meet with council staff and elected members, as well representatives from Agriculture KI, KI Tourism Alliance, KI Business and Brand Alliance, stock agents and freight operators.
A council spokesperson said the purpose of the meeting was to discuss growing freight needs, particularly during the spring period when more than 200,000 head of livestock were expected to make their way off Kangaroo Island.
Also to be discussed were concerns about breakdowns above and beyond weather conditions.
The new larger drive-through ferries being commissioned by SeaLink were not expected to be in service until 2024, the council said.
"However, the frequent cancellation of services has raised concerns from a large number of community members seeking critical medial and professional services on the mainland as well as businesses seeking certainty about freight movement on and off island."
It is understood that SeaLink SA's chief operating officer will attend the meeting to outline the company's plans to meet user demand while the new boats come online.
It's also been reported this week that SeaLink's parent company Kelsian had just acquired Western Australian bus group Horizons West, which operates bus services to 400 schools and a university, for $47 million.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
