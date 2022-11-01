The Islander

The Kangaroo Island Council's 'sea transport roundtable' to discuss ferry service

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated November 1 2022 - 1:31am, first published 1:21am
The port at Cape Jervis is a major limiter on the type of ferry of service and is also vulnerable to weather, particulalry from the north. File picture by Stan Gorton

The Kangaroo Island Council has organised a "sea transport roundtable" for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 to discuss ferry freight availability and accessibility concerns heading into a busy tourist and livestock movement period.

