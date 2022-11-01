The Islander

Timetable released for Dauncey Street roadworks in Kingscote on Kangaroo Island

Updated November 1 2022 - 2:07am, first published 1:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A view from above Dauncey Street taken before the Kingscote town centre improvement project began for the Kangaroo Island Council. Picture by Stan Gorton

The Kangaroo Island Council's final stage of the Kingscote town centre project, including works to resurface Dauncey Street, should take about five weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.