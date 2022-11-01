The Kangaroo Island Council's final stage of the Kingscote town centre project, including works to resurface Dauncey Street, should take about five weeks.
Contractor Axiom has advised, weather dependent, that during the works, Dauncey Street will be closed for one week from Nov. 14, 2022, and then re-opened for two weeks and finally closed for two weeks before works are complete next month.
The work timetable follows consultation with business owners on Dauncey Street, regarding the timing of the road closure to finalise works.,
Axiom has advised it will return to Kingscote on Nov. 7, 2022 in preparation for the street being closed from Nov. 14.
The road will be closed to general traffic however it will be open to service and delivery vehicles and emergency services.
The timing of the road closure is subject to the availability of contractor Fulton Hogan to seal the road, which we expect to be in December 2022.
During the consultation there was advice from business owners to finalise the works before the end of the year, there was also advice to hold over the works until March next year.
A council spokesperson said the majority of advice was to finalise the works before the end of the year.
Priority parking will be made available at the Murray Street and Commercial Street ends of Dauncey Street.
There will be signage at either end of Dauncey Street advising that community and visitors that the street is open for business.
"We thank the traders and the community for their patience and will be providing details, including traffic management plans, and speaking with traders around their deliveries from next week," the council says.
"We encourage everyone to shop local and support the Dauncey Street traders during the final stages of construction."
Should you have any questions or issues to discuss please contact the council's customer service team on 8553 4500.
