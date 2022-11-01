Kangaroo Island Health Service Master Plan is launched

The Kangaroo Island Health Advisory Council and the local health network have this week, Nov. 2, 2022, launched the KI Health Service Master Plan to the community.
The master planning by the health council and Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network was undertaken by consultant group Destravis.
The new master plan will provide a roadmap for future infrastructure projects and their funding.
Aged care is the first priority in the master plan, with stage one dedicated to upgrading and improving aged care services on the Island.
The plan also includes a health and wellbeing precinct and staff accommodation to meet the needs of future health staff in the region.
Site infrastructure inspections and assessment details are in the plan, including information on all options considered, and the final recommended option.
The new health master plan was informed by the KI Health Service's service plan that supports its implementation.
The health advisory council held a number of public sessions to facilitate community engagement, with around 10 percent of the KI community contributing to the plan.
Extensive consultation also took place with local doctors, nurses, health practitioners and health network staff over the past 18 months to develop the plan, which will guide the future development of health and aged care services.
It can be found at: Kangaroo Island Health Service | SA Health
Kangaroo Island Health Advisory Council presiding member, Darren Keenan said the council was proud to have advocated, financially contributed to and lead the engagement for the development of the master plan.
"Our community were engaged, highly informative and extremely passionate, demonstrating just how important this is to our island community," he said.
"This master plan project demonstrates the power of genuine partnership and collaboration between health adviory council and local health network and the results are exceptional.
KI-HAC looks forward to collaborating with local health network to deliver the master plan for the health and wellbeing of our community."
Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network chief executive officer Rebecca Graham said she too was pleased to reach this milestone and thanked staff, other health providers and the Kangaroo Island community for their input.
"Extensive consultation was undertaken with the local community and clinicians, and we look forward to further engaging with the community as we work to deliver health services that meet its needs," she said.
"I would like to thank the KI HAC for partnering with us on this project."
