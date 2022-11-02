The Islander

SA government to investigate reducing methane emissions from grazing sheep

Updated November 3 2022 - 10:14am, first published 10:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A mob of sheep is moved down a farm lane on Kangaroo Island near Parndana. File picture by Stan Gorton

Scientists from the South Australia government will lead research into adapting existing technologies to help reduce methane emissions from grazing sheep.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.