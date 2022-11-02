Scientists from the South Australia government will lead research into adapting existing technologies to help reduce methane emissions from grazing sheep.
The Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) will conduct research into adaptation of existing water delivery technology for the delivery of methane reducing additives to sheep via trough water.
Minister for Primary Industries Clare Scriven said a key focus of the research was to ensure that delivery methods for methane reducing additives are cost-effective, efficient and integrate with existing farm infrastructure, enabling wide scale uptake by farmers.
PIRSA has been awarded $695,909 from Round Two of the federal government's Methane Emissions Reduction in Livestock (MERiL) program, with an additional $300,000 provided by Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) for this research.
The 12-month project is set to commence in 2023, with research conducted at the South Australian Research and Development Institute's Turretfield Research Centre. PIRSA is working in partnership with the University of Western Australia, AWI, DIT Agtech, Rumin8 and Feedworks, on the project.
PIRSA will also be involved in another MERiL round 2 project. Direct Injection Systems has received $367,219 to partner with Central Queensland University and PIRSA to build on their existing water injection technology for delivering feed supplements to incorporate methane-reducing compounds for reducing emissions in cattle grazing systems.
Minister Scriven said she was pleased to see PIRSA partner with industry and research organisations around Australia to lead this important research.
"Exploratory work examining how feed additives could reduce the methane emissions of grazing sheep, can play a role in future proofing South Australia's $1.3 billion sheep industries," she said.
"This research into delivering feed supplements to reduce methane emission in cattle grazing is also important for our $1.4 billion cattle industry.
"The project has been announced following the news that Australia has joined more than 120 countries in signing the Global Methane Pledge, to help ensure ongoing access to international markets for our $24 billion livestock and dairy industry."
Program manager of fibre advocacy and eco credentials at Australian Wool Innovation, Angus Ireland also welcomed the news.
"This work sits within the National Sheep Methane Program and is a collaborative and coordinated effort between AWI and primary industries departments and universities in the main wool-producing states, to identify and implement practical and safe ways for producers to reduce methane emissions from Australian sheep wool and sheep meat grazing systems," Mr Ireland said.
"AWI is committed to reducing its environmental impact across the entire wool industry, and the farming stage is a key focus area for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
"Our research has identified methane-mitigating feed additives as having significant potential to reduce the carbon footprint of grazing sheep within the next 10 years.
"Our seed funding of $3 million in this important field of research is proving effective in magnifying woolgrower levy funding, with total project funding typically being more than three times AWI's contribution."
