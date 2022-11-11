The Islander

Mission to document SA's oldest fishing boat sitting at old tip

Stan Gorton
Updated November 11 2022 - 2:50pm, first published 1:00pm
Marine archaeologists at Flinders University have launched a mission to document what is believed to be South Australia's oldest fishing boat, and possibly the oldest in Australia.

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

