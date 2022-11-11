Mission to document SA's oldest fishing boat sitting at old tip

Marine archaeologists at Flinders University have launched a mission to document what is believed to be South Australia's oldest fishing boat, and possibly the oldest in Australia.
The 147-year-old MV Rambler sits abandoned at the disused Waitpinga rubbish tip near Victor Harbor on the Fleurieu Peninsula.
The vessel built at Birkenhead at Port Adelaide in 1875 has an illustrious career fishing around the state, including at American River on Kangaroo Island.
The Victor Harbor National Trust branch has made various attempts in the past to have the Rambler relocated and restored, none have been successful.
National Trust Branch Victor Harbor secretary Richard Higgins said saving and relocating the vessel would be a major exercise requiring a low loader.
Unfortunately all attempts to convince the council and museums to take on the vessel had failed, he said.
Some parts of the vessel had been saved to be on display at the National Trust building in Victor Harbor, he said.
Associate Professor in Maritime Archaeology Wendy van Duivenvoorde is leading the mission to at least document the vessel.
She and her students have also been regular visitors to Kangaroo Island and continue archaeological work there.
One of her students, Lilith Somerville is now working on documenting the historic vessel.
Ms Somerville will be recording and studying Rambler as an example of a colonial-built vessel from a South Australian shipyard
She will establish a foundation of knowledge for future researchers to build on, including conducting digital recording, archaeological surveying, with timber and metal analyses.
An article from The Islander in 1995 describes how the vessel's last owner was John McLoughlin from American River.
It was purchased by the Rumbelow family of Victor Harbor in 1878, while subsequent owners include Len Sheridan, Kelvin Holman and the Jamiesons of American River.
The vessel was used for commercial crayfishing around Kangaroo Island until it retired in 1987, after which it was used for recreation for a year before being mothballed at the American River wharf.
Former merchant mariner, John McLoughlin purchased the Rambler in 1993 and tried to restore it on KI.
It was eventually passed on to the National Trust at Victor Harbor by the Rumbelow family.
In 1995, when The Islander article was published, John was living on board and had just re-floated the vessel with plans to sail it to Adelaide.
The vessel was made of Jarrah wood below the waterline and Oregon pine above, measuring 12-metres long with a 12-metre-tall mast.
The 84-horsepower Ford four-cylinder motor propelled her to a speed of 8 knots.
American River resident and founder of the Rebuild Independence Group, Tony Klieve said he knew John McLoughlin when he was living in the Rambler at American River.
The Islander article stated the MV Rambler was the second SA boat to get a crayfishing licence.
Mr Klieve believed the first crayfishing licence and boat in South Australian was owned by the Poulsons of American River.
The last he heard John McLoughlin was living in Port Adelaide but had lost contact.
John also gave him an Astro compass, which will be on display at the RIG shed.
Flinders University has already documented some of the basic facts of the vessel.
It was built by Peter Sharp in Birkenhead, Adelaide.
It's the oldest-known, surviving fishing vessel in South Australia, but possibly also Australia.
"It's important for studies into early Australian colonies in particular shipbuilding as a maritime industries, and local colonial shipbuilding played an important role in getting the colony on its feet," the initial Flinders Uni report states.
Its extensive list of previous owners include Malen Rumbelow, well known in Victor Harbour community.
Last owner, John McLoughlin of American River, bought it in the 1990s and restored it.
Restorations consisted of repainting the hull, repairing and restoring the rigging and overhauling the motor.
The report states the council-owned landfill site where the Rambler sits has not been commercially used for at least 10 years.
The vessel is exposed to harsh natural elements, particularly the wintertime, and cows using it as a shelter and scratching post.
No previous archaeological research has been conducted and it's not recognised under the Historic Shipwrecks Act 1981 (SA waters) because it did not wreck.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.