Credit where credit is due: Rebuild Independence Group

It is not often that people get recognised during their lifetime.
That's why I feel it necessary to pay tribute to two gentleman, who deserve recognition of the highest order, for establishing one of the most significant projects that helped bring a dying town back to life.
That project is the Rebuild Independence Group or RIG.
Tony Klieve and David Churchill, both of American River, were chatting over a beer one day about 15 years ago, when they were both in their early 70s.
Tony told David about his dream of re-creating the first sea going vessel ever built in South Australia, the "Independence".
The original vessel was built by some of the crew of the American vessel the "Union", who were on a Sealing Expedition in 1803.
While the remainder of the crew sailed away on the "Union" to continue their sealing, a chosen few stayed on shore and, from local timber, built the "Independence".
Tony and David forged ahead, working through their plans with the community and relevant authorities and eventually obtaining a government grant to fund the construction of the "boathouse" on the American River wharf.
Then came some legal advice about writing a constitution, finding volunteers to form a committee, numerous brainstorming sessions about how to raise funds to build the "Independence" and finding people to do the actual work.
The vessel is being constructed under the supervision of world class Naval Architect, Howard Peachy, and although this is a re-construction based on what is known about the original vessel, it must also comply with safety standards of the 21st century.
Building a boat of this size and complexity is a major undertaking.
The work is being completed by volunteers from diverse backgrounds and no-one has built one of these before!
RIG are indeed fortunate to have an experienced boatbuilder to guide us.
Although progress on the construction is a slow process, the vessel is taking shape.
Visitors frequently comment on how much has been achieved since their last visit.
It should be remembered that all funding for the project is through public donations and RIG now complies with the new state regulations, which means we now have charity status.
Not only is all work on the vessel by volunteer labour, there is also a huge team of volunteer guides and support people that keep the project going.
The "Buy a Plank" fundraising is supported by the "Boathouse Bazaars" and sales of plants and souvenirs grown and made by dedicated volunteers.
The Rebuild Independence Group project is now a major tourist attraction in American River, and is a popular item on cruise and tour itineraries.
The adjacent café serving casual meals and coffee to visitors makes this a popular daytime destination.
RIG's experienced boatbuilder, Tony Stockton said, "Anyone who visits the boathouse at the moment, can proudly state that they saw the boat actually being built. Anyone who sails on her in the future, but hasn't visited the boathouse whilst 'Independence' is under construction, cannot lay claim to that experience."
So for all Islanders, if you haven't visited the RIG Boathouse to see what is happening there, why not head out to American River, have lunch at the Deck Café, check out the range of souvenirs and spend some time talking to the RIG volunteer guide on duty to find out more about this mammoth undertaking.
My own family has a history at American River, which dates back to the 1930s, and I am extremely proud to call Tony Klieve and David Churchill my friends.
I want the public to know and acknowledge the untiring efforts and funds these two gentlemen have put into this project, which started as a dream but has now developed a life of its own.
It is indeed an example of setting a goal, staying focused and then see it turn into a reality.
Of special mention too, is that, in their early 70s, it could easily just have stayed a dream of two old timers sharing a beer - but not in the case of these two legends.
I salute you both, and thank you for helping to reinvigorate our town. - Lynne Savage, Kangaroo Island Real Estate
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.