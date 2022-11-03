The Islander
Comment

Credit where credit is due: Rebuild Independence Group

Updated November 3 2022 - 5:47pm, first published 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Churchill and Tony Klieve of American River had a dream to rebuild the American sealing ship called the Independence, forming the Rebuild Independence Group on Kangaroo Island. Picture supplied

It is not often that people get recognised during their lifetime.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.