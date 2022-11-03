Successful Mediterranean night, lots more to come at Shearing Shed

The Mediterranean meets Kangaroo Island dinner at The Shearing Shed on Oct 22, 2022 was a big success.
And there's lots more planned at The Shearing Shed.
The Mediterranean night was fully booked with 60 guests seated at long tables among the lights while the visiting Adelaide chef, Kat Williams and her family cooked in front of everyone.
They had the hot coals fired up, while live musicians Olivia Baker and Jungli Slumber and the bar were going strong, and the Williams team served with the utmost professionalism.
Kangaroo Island produce and beverages were used on the night to create a delicious Mediterranean flavoured meal.
Thanks to Eleanor Downs, KI Gold, Adam's Eggs, Kangaroo Island Fresh Garlic, Kangaroo Island Olives, Kangaroo Island Ildoura Wild Fruits Honey, Kangaroo Island Oats, Grasshopper Brewing, Bay of Shoals, Stoke and False Capes Wines.
This event was jointly funded by the federal and state governments, under the disaster recovery funding arrangements.
Don't miss the next two events coming to The Shearing Shed, which are Hush Road on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 and comedian Fiona O'Loughlin on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
You can find out more at https://www.eleanordowns.com.au/
