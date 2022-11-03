Two Kangaroo Island businesses have received bronze medals in the 2022 South Australian Tourism Awards.
Kangaroo Island Ocean Safari received a bronze medal in the Adventure Tourism category.
Kangaroo Island Distillery took home a bronze in the highly competitive Tourism Wineries, Distilleries and Breweries category.
Delivered by the Tourism Industry Council South Australia (TiCSA), the South Australian Tourism Awards are the pinnacle of excellence within the South Australian tourism industry.
Award winners were announced at a gala dinner on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at the Adelaide Convention Centre.
The awards recognise those businesses and individuals who have demonstrated business excellence, innovation, and outstanding achievement in the South Australian tourism industry.
Most will go on to represent South Australia at the national, Qantas Australian Tourism Awards in Sydney on 17 March 2023.
Two businesses were inducted into the South Australian Tourism Awards Hall of Fame this year, having won their respective categories for the third consecutive year:
In addition, two businesses took home Voters' Choice Awards, as voted by the South Australian public.
There were 19,900 votes cast this year, and the winners were:
The Premier's Award for Service Excellence went to Murray River Trails.
Rex Ellis, a pioneer of adventure tourism in SA, was the recipient of the Outstanding Contribution by an Individual Award for his decades of service to the tourism industry since the 1960s.
Skyla Schmid was named South Australian Student of the Year.
In her second year of a Bachelor of Business (Tourism and Event Management) at the University of South Australia, Skyla has volunteered extensively with events in Adelaide and Sydney.
Brett Carson was awarded South Australian Taxi Driver of the Year, for 15 years of courteous service, high standard, and significant contribution to the state's tourism industry.
Another 32 finalists were awarded silver or bronze medals.
Tourism Industry Council South Australia chief executive officer, Shaun de Bruyn congratulated all award winners and medallists.
"The last few years have been particularly challenging for our industry," Mr de Bruyn said.
"The tourism awards provides an opportunity for tourism operators and advocates from across the state to come together and celebrate an industry that is vibrant, innovative, and resilient.
"We have some of Australia's most committed tourism businesses who are delivering exceptional services and experiences.
"The awards program not only recognises the very best, it also provides a development pathway for those who wish to excel."
SA tourism minister Zoe Bettison MP also congratulated the winners, medallists, and all entrants into the program for their ongoing contributions to the industry.
"It is wonderful to see a diverse range of operators represented in the winners of the 2022 South Australian Tourism Awards - from iconic experiences like Monarto Safari Park in the Murray River Lakes and Coorong region to unique destinations like the Bendleby Ranges in the Flinders Ranges and Outback," she said.
"The state government is proud to support these awards which celebrate tourism operators across our state, who deliver world-class experiences and work hard to attract visitors, while helping cement South Australia's reputation as a must-see destination.
"I wish those going onto represent South Australia at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards the best wishes on the national stage."
The 2022 South Australian Tourism Awards is supported by the state government, through the South Australian Tourism Commission.
Visit https://ticsa.com.au/2022-south-australian-tourism-awards-winners/ for the full list of winners and medallists.
