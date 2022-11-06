EDITORIAL by Greg Mayfield
Australia's quest to reduce emissions looks as though it is going to "devour" vast expanses of land.
Little has been prominently publicised about the land grab, but information is seeping through.
For example, one organisation has suggested there will need to be five solar farms, each as big as Tasmania, if Australia is to reach net-zero emissions.
This is mind-boggling - and why are we not learning about it from our country's politicians?
A Melbourne-based indigenous leader, quoted in national media, outlined an enormous footprint of ;possible projects and lamented the effect on poor, remote Aboriginal people.
She suggested there could be a solar farm of 17,000 square kilometres and a wind farm covering 20,000 square kilometres.
Such huge ventures need to be discussed with the nation's residents including farmers and indigenous populations.
Imagine the renewable-energy projects' financial bonanza for China, the major manufacturer of solar panels.
And what happens after wind farms have reached the end of their life? Some say this is a 20-year lifespan. Who will be responsible for replacing or removing the towers? The land-holders or the energy company?
Few people are arguing against the idea of climate change. Many will embrace renewable-energy ventures, no matter how big.
Just let us know what is happening?
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
