The Kangaroo Island Motor Club held its third club drive for the year on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
About 20 vehicles staged at the truck parking bay above the Kingscote jetty at 9.30am for a 10am departure.
The cars headed out of town and down the South Coast Road to the Vivonne Bay store for morning tea.
After morning tea, members continued on into Flinders Chase and had a barbecue lunch, kindly cooked by a couple on the committee.
Members need to provide their own refreshments, and after lunch it was continue the lap to the Parndana pub for a couple beers, before heading home.
I would like to thank everyone who came along, each drive we are gaining more members, so if you would like to get involved please feel free to email me on tonkski63@gmail.com or text me on 0427 005 851.
And don't forget if you have a vehicle or motorcycle older than 25 years, that you only use occasionally, we can sort you out with Historic Vehicle Registration, contact the same numbers above. - Brad "Tonks" Tonkin
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
