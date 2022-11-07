A big happy 90th birthday to Maureen Pease!
Parndana White 111 (10) def Kingscote Gold 99 (6)
C Childs M Tremaine K Pratt D McArdle 30 def B Patterson J Berden R Barrett 17
P Tremaine M Loader A Fogden J Shalay 18 lost to L Bell G Spicer (sub) P Barker M Barrett 19
B Paxton K Turner A Childs C Turner 23 lost to J Chambers R Atkinson M Glasson K Glasson 25
R Morgan E Murton T Jones R Hams 29 def N Chambers M Barker John Lovering G Steinwedel 14
C Bell (sub) H Mossop N Arnold D Perkins 11 lost to G Platten B Platten T Johnson D Steinwedel 24
Kingscote Blue 126 (12) def Birchmore Grey 102 (4)
J Waller M Pease J McEvoy B Keitel 16 lost to B Hagerstrom C Jarman P Russell K Jarman 23
V McAuley T Kempster J Bell M Griffith 22 lost to Terry Bennett R Cass D Lovering 32
T Boxer S Graham J Kerry C Boxer 25 def J Beal S de Rohan J Barrett T Lehmann 22
E Florance J Price H Berden S Bell 23 def D Morris B Collins M Lehmann R Willson 14
G Davis G Walden J Preusker P Maclean 40 def B Beal C Henderson D West G Morris 11
Birchmore Orange 91 (6) lost to Parndana Red 118 (10)
D Clifford B Johnson G Glynn 25 def G Couchman J Kelly Chris Downing D Hateley 18
V Willson G Cahill J Clifford R Kaehne 12 lost to P Cooper S Davis M May J Hateley 31
M Capon B Noble J Cowin R Cowin 19 def B Kelly J Vigar P Burry B May 16
M van der Merwe G Walladge (TR) M Grimes (sub) F Muller 25 def J Hall G Barrett Trevor Bell Tony Bell 21
T Hoerbelt G Bates G Berden 10 lost to Tom Bell M Smith Claire Downing M Couchman 32
Kingscote Gold 50 (3) def Kingscote Blue 30 (1)
B Patterson K Glasson R Barrett 16 lost to G Walden P Maclean C Boxer 19
G Platten M Kleinig D Steinwedel 34 def N Chambers J Preusker S Bell 11
Parndana Red 41 (4) def Parndana White 24 (0)
Tom Bell S Carter M Couchman 23 def P Tremaine K Pratt J McArdle 11
P Cooper A Fogden Trevor Bell 18 def C Turner A Childs D McArdle 13
Birchmore Orange 34 (3.5) def Birchmore Grey 26 (0.5)
P Russell D West R Kaehne 13 drew J Beal G Pearson G Morris 13
D Clifford J Barrett P Whyte 21 def T Bennett D Lovering K Jarman 13
Parndana White 39/4 def Birchmore Orange 29/0
Y Hams, C Bell, K Turner, C Downing 16 def B Collins, M VanDer Merwe, J Cowin, J Clifford 15
E Murton, V Lockett, S Hacker, M May 23 def C Newman, D Clifford (OG), B Beal, M Lehmann 14
Kingscote Blue 49/4 def Parndana Red 32/0
L Bell, Y Turner, H Berden, M Glasson 29 def M Loader, H Mossop, G Couchman, C Childs 13
T Kempster, J Chambers, T Johnson, M Barrett 20 def J Kelly, B Cooper, R Morgan, P Burry 19
Birchmore Grey 31/1 lost to Kingscote Gold 48/3
B Paxton(sub), S De Rohan, L Whyte, B Johnson 23 def E Florance, M Barker, S Graham, J Bell 17
M Miller, G Cahill, D Morris, T Bennett 8 lost to T Boxer, B Platten, L Werner, G Steinwedel 31
