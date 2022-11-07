The Western Districts showdown lived up to its hype on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 with Western Districts Black sneaking over the line against Western Districts White 7 sets to 5.
Both teams were missing some big names from the previous week - Sam Short and Jordan Ackland for Black and Will Bart and Doogs Morris for White, plus Tye Boyle, but those who did grace the court didn't disappoint.
The top double for White of Daryl Weatherspoon and Gregory Downing proved to be too agile, athletic and powerful for their youthful and better looking opponents Alex Laver and Paul Green 6-3 7-5.
While Barry Wheaton and Hannah Morgan split their sets with Charlotte Mara-Petersen and Lauren Downing.
Verity Carey and the in demand Georgia Weatherspoon were too good for Olivia Downing and Leah Couchman 6-4 6-3.
Georgia had multiple teams bidding for her services, but in the end WD Black won her rights, the bid of a Mars bar too much for the others.
The bottom doubles of Evie Hammat and Jackson Short against Serena Wyatt and Oscar Turner split their sets also, meaning that going into the reverse, it was tied up at four sets a piece.
This is where the superior fitness and discipline of WD Black shone through.
With the exception of Paul and Hannah going down to the Downing duo of Gregory and Lauren, it was all Black.
You would've thought that the opportunity to watch both their son and grand daughter would've been enough to get Bruce and Brenda off their couch, but obviously not.
Luckily they didn't come, as they would've seen Daryl getting aced by Alex!
All teams have this weekend off for the Parndana Show, before tennis resumes with Friday night contests on 18/11, with Western District Black hosting Parndana and Stokes Bay the venue for their clash with WD White. - Rod's nephew
Western Districts Black 7 sets 71 games defeated Western Districts White 5 sets 64 games
On Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, Parndana welcomed Stokes Bay at home and the weather came out to play with a top of 26, the same amount of double faults Riley Puckridge served throughout the day.
The record books were broken in the first match of the day as Riley recorded six double faults in the first game of the first set.
Under pressure from partnering the spiritual leader in his first game for the year (Simon Kelly) the match ended with a 6-3 6-2 win against Nic Tremaine and Michael Stanton. Plenty of great net play from Nic was on show early.
The second doubles saw Tayla Hollow and Ryan Tilling defeat Fiona Stanton and Sophie Northcott 6-0 6-2.
Tayla bringing her own support squad this week to cheer her on had the desired effect. Some nice left handed forehands from Sophie throughout the sets.
With a choice of two Windsors this week, unfortunately we got stuck with Simon, as him and debutant Jason Bell went head to head with Isaac Bowden and Sarah McCormack.
The scores were 6-1 6-0 as Simons serve volley game and Jason's racquet breaking smashes were too much for their opponents.
In the last doubles, we had another debutant Annalise Drever team up with Courtney Trethewey against Romane Thievon and Caleb Bowden with the honours being split 6-1 4-6.
Was great to see two juniors going head to head with some great rallies.
In the reverse, Riley and Tayla had a strong 9-3 win against Nic and Fiona.
SK and Ryan defeated Michael and Sophie 9-3. Some great serving from Michael early on.
The brother and sister in law combo Courtney and Simon defeated the Bowden Brothers 9-4.
And in the final set of the day the debutants Jason and Annalise played Romane and Sarah winning 9-0. A fun day of tennis with Parndana winning 11-1 - The Lefty
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.