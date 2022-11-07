The Islander

Western Districts showdown lives up to its hype in Kangaroo Island tennis

Updated November 7 2022 - 12:43pm, first published 12:32pm
Western Districts has a strong tennis tradition. File picture by Maggie's Photography from the 2021/2022 grand final

The Western Districts showdown lived up to its hype on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 with Western Districts Black sneaking over the line against Western Districts White 7 sets to 5.

