This year's Parndana Show is all set and ready for a great day out for all this Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
We have some exciting new attractions from Jump Easy, with their amazing jumping castles and obstacle courses that will provide fun for all ages.
This year we have worked closely with The Junction to provide a wellbeing and preparedness expo that will be held in the Parndana Sports club on show day.
There will be guest speakers and fun and games for the kids.
Live music will be played in the main marquee during the day to entertain everyone while you sit back and enjoy your lunch from a wide range of local providers.
The shearing competition will be held throughout the day on the main stage in the shearing shed, this year with a new section for shedhand to compete in in a range of different skills tasks.
During the lunch break for the shearing KI Wool will have its annual fashion show to exhibit it range of items it will have on sale during the day.
This year the Parndana show is hosting the regional final in two state competitions, the Genoa cake and CWA Laucke scone competitions, as well as our KI Oats Anzac biscuit competition.
This will be held just after the official opening of the show.
This year's show will be opened by our re-elected State Member Leon Bignell at 12noon.
Gates will open to trade site holders and entrants from 7.30am and for general public from 9am.
Admission price will occur and this year we will be Eftpos available at the gate and also the bar.
We look forward to seeing another great display in the pavilion and a wonderful day out for all. - Nic Tremaine
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.