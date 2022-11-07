The Islander

All set for the 2022 Parndana Show on Kangaroo Island

Updated November 7 2022 - 1:29pm, first published 1:22pm
Inside the pavilion for the 2021 Parndana Show. File picture by Maggie's Photography

This year's Parndana Show is all set and ready for a great day out for all this Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

