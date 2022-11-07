The Islander
Stokes Bay fireworks go bang at Parndana Oval | PHOTOS

Stan Gorton
Stan Gorton
Updated November 7 2022 - 5:42pm, first published 1:50pm
The annual Stokes Bay Hall fireworks held this year at Parndana Oval on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 went off with a bang, being another big success.

