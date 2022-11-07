Stokes Bay fireworks go bang at Parndana Oval | PHOTOS

The annual Stokes Bay Hall fireworks held this year at Parndana Oval on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 went off with a bang, being another big success.
There was a slight delay getting over the crew from Bright Star Fireworks from Adelaide on the ferry, but everyone agreed it was worth the wait.
It's hoped the popular, Kangaroo Island family event will be back at the hall next year once the rebuild is complete.
Available on Saturday night glow-in-the-dark items, as well as the the Stokes Bay tennis sausage sizzle and Lions donuts.
Many families chose to bring your own picnic, while there was a full school reunion out of the oval.
The class of 2002 from Parndana Area School was going to have its 20-year reunion in the CFS shed at the Stokes Bay Hall, but then decided to have it at the fireworks instead.
They set up their tables on the oval, enjoyed a beautiful sunset and the great weather of Saturday evening.
Most of the class still live on the Island, but about three members came over from Adelaide.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
