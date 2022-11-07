Turkey Lane Merinos held a successful ram sale using the Helmsman auction system on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
John Symons, his daughter Hannah and her partner Brian Robins have done a magnificent job rebuilding after being mostly wiped out by the Jan. 3 Kangaroo Island bushfires.
Kangaroo Island Wool secretary and retired vet, Dr Greg Johnsson opened the sale and explained the Helmsman system.
Hannah and John were pleased with the outcome of the sale.
"We were delighted see such a large turn out at our annual ram sale with several new clients, including interstate and mainland buyers," Hannah Robins said.
"There wasn't a complete clearance, 33 out of 44 were sold averaging $1617/head," Hannah said.
"Although we didn't sell everything it proves our clients are chasing the highest ASBVs.
"The rams that sold were in the top 10 per cent for both FP+ and MP+.
"We would like to thank everyone for their interest and participation as we are very happy with the progress after having our stud decimated in the January 2000 fires."
The visitors included David Weir from Yass, NSW, who recently purchased semen from the Turkey Lane stud and wanted to visit to see the rams during the sale.
"We like that they have a rich wool that will handle high rainfall," Mr Weir said.
Stud founder John Symons has been breeding merinos on Kangaroo Island since the 1956, and has been involved in artificial insemination since 2000.
Turkey Lane Merinos is now back to being fully stocked, having had three lamb drops since the fires, and back to around 500 adult sheep.
They are just now able to sell some of the sheep that survived the fires, he said.
All the lost and damaged infrastructure had been replaced, including both farm houses, on the property, he said.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
