The Islander

Successful 2022 ram sale at rebuilt Turkey Lane Merinos on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated November 7 2022 - 5:22pm, first published 4:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Turkey Lane Merinos held a successful ram sale using the Helmsman auction system on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.