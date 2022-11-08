Domestic pig permit introduced on Kangaroo Island

The Kangaroo Island Landscape Board is introducing a new permit system for owners of domestic pigs on Kangaroo Island.
The permit system aims to protect the extensive work undertaken towards eradicating feral pigs from KI, by reducing the risk of domestic pigs escaping and establishing feral populations.
Following the 2019-20 bushfires, collaborative eradication efforts between the Department of Primary Industries and Regions SA, the KI Landscape Board and KI National Parks and Wildlife Service, has removed more than 860 feral pigs from KI.
It is estimated that fewer than 50 feral pigs remain, with eradication anticipated by June 2023.
Feral pigs cause extensive damage to the island's natural environment and primary production.
Prior to the 2019-20 bushfires, feral pigs cost KI landholders an estimated $1 million a year in damages.
They prey on native animals and newborn lambs, root-up pasture and crops, damage infrastructure and foul dams and waterways.
They can also harbour and spread exotic diseases such as Japanese Encephalitis.
Properly confined domestic pigs, however, pose minimal problems to the Island's environment and agricultural enterprises.
Kangaroo Island Landscape Board chairman Andrew Heinrich said the new permit system struck a balance "between allowing landholders to run suitably managed domestic pigs in safe areas, and protecting native flora, fauna and other commercial enterprises from the risk of damage and degradation".
As part of the permitting process, properties where pigs are kept will need to be inspected by staff from the KI Landscape Board to ensure that pigs are confined using secure fencing, to reduce the risk of pigs escaping and becoming feral.
Pig owners can contact the KI Landscape Board to obtain specifications for the minimum fence standard.
Pig owners will be required to have a current permit in place before purchasing, possessing, moving or bringing pigs to KI.
The permit system will commence from Jan. 1, 2023.
The KI Landscape Board is encouraging all domestic pig owners to have their permits in place by Dec. 31, 2022.
There is no charge for a domestic pig permit on KI.
If you own pigs on KI and have not already been contacted by the KI Landscape Board about the new
permit system, or if you know of pig owners who might not be aware of the new rules, please contact the KI Landscape Board as soon as possible.
For information about the new domestic pig permit system, see here, or contact the KI Landscape Board on 8553 2476 or at ki.landscapeboard@sa.gov.au
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
