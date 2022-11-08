The Islander

Domestic pig permit introduced on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated November 9 2022 - 10:01am, first published 10:00am
The Kangaroo Island Landscape Board is introducing a new permit system for owners of domestic pigs on Kangaroo Island.

