Following consultation with business owners on Dauncey Street, contractor Axiom Projects is returning to finalise town centre rejuvenation works in Kingscote, on Kangaroo Island.
Axiom has advised that Dauncey Street will be closed for one week from Nov. 14, 2022, re-opened for two weeks and finally closed for two weeks, weather dependent, before works are complete next month.
The section of road between Commercial and Murray Streets will be sealed by Fulton Hogan on Dec. 12, 2022, dependent on weather conditions.
The timing of the road closure was is subject to the availability of Fulton Hogan to seal the road.
While the road will be closed for general traffic, access will remain for emergency services.
Council and Axiom are working with traders regarding their business needs, including deliveries.
Parking will be made available in the carpark behind the Council Chambers in Osmond Street, with temporary 15 minute and parking for people with disabilities near the Murray Street and Commercial street ends.
Long vehicle parking will be available on the hard stand near the old police station on Kingscote Terrace, this includes boats, trailers, campervans, and trailers.
Council staff are working with Dauncey Street traders to develop a "Go Local First" campaign to encourage patronage of businesses subject to construction works.
Council's chief executive Greg Georgopoulos said it was vital that shoppers continue to frequent Dauncey Street.
"Small businesses play a critical role in our local economy," Mr Georgopoulos said. 'We urge everyone to keep coming to Dauncey Street to support our local businesses, which, in the last three years, have endured the impacts of bushfires and COVID-19.
"We want to thank the traders for their continued patience."
