'Go Local First' as Dauncey Steet works resume on Kangaroo Island

Updated November 8 2022 - 10:17am, first published 10:06am
Parking will be made available in the carpark behind the Council Chambers in Osmond Street, with temporary 15 minute and parking for people with disabilities near the Murray Street and Commercial street ends. Picture by the KI Council

Following consultation with business owners on Dauncey Street, contractor Axiom Projects is returning to finalise town centre rejuvenation works in Kingscote, on Kangaroo Island.

