Three of SeaLink's top executives met with council staff and elected members for the Kangaroo Island Sea Transport Roundtable.
Also attending the roundtable at the KI Council Chambers on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 were representatives from Agriculture KI, KI Tourism Alliance, KI Business and Brand Alliance, stock agents and freight operators.
The KI Council organised the roundtable to discuss ferry freight availability and accessibility concerns heading into a busy tourist and livestock movement period.
SeaLink's chief operating officer Donna Gauci, general manager of SA Tracy Croft and major projects manager Peter Vickery gave a presentation regarding SeaLink's progress in commissioning the new vessels ready for 2024.
SeaLink last December secured the KI ferry contract for the next 25 years. It has begun building two new larger, 59.7m long, diesel-fuelled catamaran vessels.
Company representatives at the roundtable also addressed questions raised regarding the current fleet.
Attendees outlined opportunities for SeaLink to consider, including better communication of service disruptions, consultation regarding the operational changes with the new boats and the upgrades to the new ferry terminals.
Also suggested was scheduling of additional services to assist with freight demand and details of the freight carrying capacity, including meterage and weight limits of the new boats.
Ms Gauci assured the forum that SeaLink would come back to respond to points raised address all issues and concerns.
Ms Gauci said SeaLink had a long and strong history with Kangaroo Island and that the company appreciated the feedback.
When asked regarding the timing of the proposed fees for changes and cancellation of bookings, Ms Gauci committed to only implementing these once the new boats commence service and resident fares are further reduced.
SeaLink's new Kangaroo Island Ferry Service information page will be live on their website this week, containing up to date information on the new services.
