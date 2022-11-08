The Islander
New luxury eco-pods land on Kangaroo Island

Updated November 9 2022 - 9:58am, first published 9:47am
Accommodation company Wander will unveil its second site of luxury, eco-aware accommodation and its on Kangaroo Island.

