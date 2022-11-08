New luxury eco-pods land on Kangaroo Island

Accommodation company Wander will unveil its second site of luxury, eco-aware accommodation and its on Kangaroo Island.
This follows a successful debut in the Scenic Rim in Queensland.
Four new 'WanderPods' arrived on Kangaroo Island on the SeaLink ferry this week, Monday, Oct. 7, 2022, and were lifted into place by crane on the property overlooking Snelling Beach from the ridge above Middle River.
On Dec. 1, 2022, Wander on Kangaroo Island will officially open to guests.
The Black Summer bushfires of 2019-20 were the worst in Kangaroo Island's history, destroying almost half of its vegetation.
Two lives were lost along with many homes and businesses.
The impact on the island's wildlife was catastrophic, wiping out over 40,000 animals, including many from already threatened species. Now three years later, the region is bouncing back.
Wander CEO Cassandra Sasso said this was desperately needed product in many regional areas of Australia that don't have access to quality accommodation, yet have the demand from a sustainable volume of high-yield visitors.
"The recent bushfires, travel bans and global trends towards sustainable travel have only highlighted the necessity to drive Australians to stay and travel in the region," Cassandra said.
Wander says its operations are deeply connected to the local ecosystem with up to 30 per cent of their revenue directly benefiting local communities.
"Wander is proud to be a Kangaroo Island Guardian and is developing new native sanctuaries for wildlife to thrive and enjoy."
The four WanderPods on Kangaroo Island overlook the Great Australian Bight and are named after constellations only seen in the southern skies.
Wander on Kangaroo Island gives you luxury, design-led eco-accommodation for those seeking sustainable travel experiences and a new discovery of regional Australia.
Wander guests can access extraordinary experiences on Kangaroo Island that have been curated and developed by locals, including spending the day as a citizen scientist, private wine masterclasses, delicious local cuisine by Gastronomo Dining, or bespoke walking tours of the region.
Bookings for Wander on Kangaroo Island are filling up quickly from December 1, 2022 so get in fast. Click here to book and discover more.
