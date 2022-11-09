The Islander

Enchanted Fig Tree dining experience at Middle River, Kangaroo Island opens again

November 10 2022 - 6:30am
Diners are treated to local produce under The Enchanted Fig Tree, planted on Kangaroo Island by the early settlers more than 120 years ago. Picture supplied

The Enchanted Fig Tree at Middle River opens again today, Nov. 10, for the 2022/23 summer season.

Local News

