The Enchanted Fig Tree at Middle River opens again today, Nov. 10, for the 2022/23 summer season.
To create a diverse and changing menu throughout the season, there will be different chef residencies, kicking off with Stephanie Vass, followed by John Stamatakis and Alana Brabin.
Each chef will bring a completely different approach to their menu design and flavours.
Nick Hannaford and crew have also added a touch more magic to the starlight dinners that will be open Friday and Saturday nights through January with a colourful night-lighting display.
The Enchanted Fig Tree on Kangaroo Island opens it's limbs with a seven-course tasting menu that celebrates flavours and produce from the past and present - artfully curated with a touch of fairy-tale.
As if taken from the pages of a fairy-tale, The Enchanted Fig Tree sounds like the fantastical creation you would read from the pages of an Enid Blyton or Dr Seuss book, however this impressive tree is no fictional fairy-tale...
The Enchanted Fig Tree was planted on Kangaroo Island by the early settlers more than 120 years ago.
It's awesome domed canopy soars skyward over two storeys high, with a leafy diameter spanning wider than two coachline buses put end to end.
Wilderness dining specialists Gastronomo Dining is delighted to have Chef Stephanie Vass to open the season with an assortment of tasting courses featuring the Island's local produce served alongside Kangaroo Island and South Australian finest wines - It's a dining wonder that is not equalled anywhere else in the world...
"This year we hope that guests will feel like they have travelled through time and stepped into the pages of a fairy-tale," Stephanie said.
Without giving too much away, Stephanie is starting her culinary adventure this year with an extraordinary tasting menu that will take diners back to native seafoods and meats sampled by the early settlers.
Inspired by the rich history of the Middle River region, Stephanie will be introducing some retro classics before showcasing a range of dishes served amongst the flickering leaves of the majestic fig tree.
Combining the Island's fantastic produce with the authentic and the whimsical, Stephanie builds multiple flavour profiles by using every element of the produce to create new taste sensations.
The Gastronomo team are also excited to share some of the island's wines and spirits that are winning awards and accolades around Australia and the world.
As the island enjoys a generally milder climate that is influenced by it's coastal winds and location, the days don't get too hot and the nights don't get too cool.
This leads to a long, slow ripening period that produces wines of exceptional quality - equalling similar vintages produced in some of the more iconic wine regions of South Australia.
The Enchanted fig tree will also be opening for starlight dinners in January 2023 with lighting inspired by the magic and colours of the southern stars and universe.
The 2022/23 season opens today with tickets on sale through the Gastronomo website www.gastronomodining.com.au
Ferry, travel, accommodation and dining packages to Kangaroo Island can be made through Gastronomo's travel partner SeaLink on 131301 or bookings@sealink.com.au
A little bit about Gastronomo owner Nick Hannaford: Nick has produced corporate and special events around Australia and the Asia Pacific and has cooked for the likes of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall in the Daintree Rainforest at his award-winning dining experience "Flames of the Forest" in Port Douglas. He also opened LifeTime Private Retreats, Kangaroo Island's first full service luxury retreat.
