The Islander

Powerful intersection of art and science in 'Phoenix Blooms' exhibition at Fine Art Kangaroo Island

Updated November 9 2022 - 4:53pm, first published 12:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the works in the new "Phoenix Blooms" exhibition of powerful and beautiful art imagery by Sydney artist Zoe Reynolds at the Fine Art Kangaroo Island gallery. Picture supplied

Fine Art Kangaroo Island in conjunction with Head On Photo Festival is launching a new exhibition of powerful and beautiful art imagery by Sydney artist Zoe Reynolds, who documented the immediate aftermath of the KI bushfires fires with her camera.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.