Fine Art Kangaroo Island in conjunction with Head On Photo Festival is launching a new exhibition of powerful and beautiful art imagery by Sydney artist Zoe Reynolds, who documented the immediate aftermath of the KI bushfires fires with her camera.
The "Phoenix Blooms" exhibition opening at 5pm on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 will include talks by exhibitor Zoe Reynolds, local artist Peggy Rismiller and KI Citizen of the Year, Anne Morrison.
Reynolds is a writer and photographer with a 40-year career in the media and arts with particular interest in social and environmental issues in Australia and the Asia Pacific.
In early 2020 she visited Kangaroo Island to document with her DSLR camera the immediate aftermath of the fires.
Within the stark monochromatic landscapes of ashen ground and blackened limbs she captured images of hope and renewal, new shoots and budding leaves in emergent lime, lemon and pink.
On return to the east coast these "Phoenix Blooms" were upended in vases, and hand coloured with acrylic and charcoal over two years of pandemic lock down.
"Phoenix Blooms" exhibition features limited editions of framed and unframed works for sale inspired by Zoe Reynolds' belief that the science of climate crisis requires immediate attention and the determination to act now.
It was also important to her to bring back the work to Kangaroo Island to its source audience.
Head On Photo Festival combining in-person and online exposure was the perfect vehicle.
Head On Photo Festival is a world-leading annual photography festival based in Sydney, Australia, presented by the not-for-profit Head On Foundation.
A diverse program of exhibitions, talks and workshops showcases Australian and international artists and thought-leaders across all genres.
Professor Bruce Thoms from the Wentworth Group of Concerned Scientists has praised her climate photography.
"The art of the photographer comes together with the scientific understanding of what's happening," Prof Thoms said.
"Zoe is opening our eyes with these beautiful images. The intent is wonderful and meaningful, not just for us now but for future generations."
Fine Art Kangaroo Island is very much looking forward to showing the community this body of work and invites everyone to join them at the opening 5pm on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2020 at the Kingscote gallery.
There will be floor talks by exhibitor Zoe Reynolds, and local artists Peggy Rismiller, who has regularly surveyed the flora and fauna in Flinders Chase since 2020, as well as Anne Morrison, the KI Citizen of the year for the Regrowth Garden Recovery project.
For all information contact curator Fleur Peters and details of the exhibition are also available at headon.org.au/exhibition/phoenix-blooms
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.