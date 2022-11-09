Visiting the beach will soon be a pastime people of all abilities can enjoy with the installation of a new beach access mat at the Kingscote Yacht Club this coming summer.
Community Living Australia, in partnership with the Kangaroo Island Council, was secured grant funding to purchase a Mobi-Mat® beach access mat through Harcourts Foundation.
Regional service coordinator for Community Living Australia, Suzi Lines said the project aimed to address inaccessibility to KI beaches by purchasing a transportable mobility beach mat that can be used at locations across the Island.
"Beach mats provide an access point to key locations along coastlines. Beach matting is a long sturdy mat that can be rolled out over the top of soft sand," Suzi said.
"This sturdy and visible path can improve access on the beach to support people with disabilities or mobility challenges who generally cannot get on to the beach or struggle to move across the sand safely."
Mayor Michael Pengilly said this project was an example of the council working toward achieving outcomes of its Disability Access and Inclusion Plan, in partnership with industry representatives from the local community.
"Beach access is something many people take for granted with access to local beaches limited and sometimes impossible for community members who have mobility requirements," Mr Pengilly said.
"Beach access mats provide a safer path of travel than the usual beach access points and are suitable for wheelchairs, gophers, prams, walking frames, crutches and a clear path of egress for those with visual impairments."
The Mobi-Mat, made from 100 per cent recycled material, provides a firm, safe, cool and stable surface for beachgoers.
The 10-metre Mobi-Mat will be in place in front of the yacht club from December 2022 after the cold winter weather has subsided.
Community Living Australia are working on a partnership to provide accessible bikes and trikes to the area while partnering with the KI Council.
They hope to secure additional funding for the installation of more Mobi-Mats, and accessible water wheelchairs, on KI beaches.
Community Living Australia chief executive Mark Kulinski knows the importance of developing ongoing local partnerships.
"It's vital people living with disability can engage with communities and live as independently as possible," Mark said.
"That's why this partnership is key for us, it gives our clients and anyone living or visiting KI the opportunity to fully experience the beauty and joy of the region."
The mayor said the project would make a big difference in the lives of many residents and visitors to the Island.
"On behalf of the Kangaroo Island Council, I would like to thank the Harcourts Foundation for their generosity in funding this project," he said.
For more information about the Mobi-Mat and future accessibility projects, please call KI Council customer service on 8553 4500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.