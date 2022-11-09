SA beekeepers with 20 or more hives are being called on to play their part in protecting the state from Varroa mite by sampling 10 per cent of their hives per apiary.
Sampling hives gives PIRSA and industry confidence that SA is free of Varroa mite, and protects apiary businesses and associated pollination-dependent industries.
The Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) is offering free sampling kits at a series of upcoming workshops across the state.
At the workshops, beekeepers will receive their sampling kits, learn how to sample for Varroa mite and have the opportunity to ask questions.
Workshop dates and locations:
Venue locations will be confirmed in the coming weeks and communicated to registrants.
PIRSA will cover the costs of sample container delivery and return sample processing.
Beekeepers need to register to attend the workshops so PIRSA can organise enough sampling kits for attendees in advance.
Register to attend a workshop by 16 November, visit www.pir.sa.gov.au/varroa
Beekeepers are reminded that restrictions continue to be in place for moving bees, hives and associated apiary products, including queen bees from NSW, Victoria and Queensland into South Australia.
Beekeepers need to apply for a permit to import queen bees into SA from Victoria and Queensland with testing, inspection and documentation requirements to be followed. Movements from NSW are not permitted.
Find out how to apply for a permit for importing queen bees at www.pir.sa.gov.au/varroa
Remember, if you notice signs of Varroa mite, including weak hives, call the Exotic Plant Pest Hotline on 1800 084 881.
SA Varroa Response program manager Paul Dowsett said it was critical that Varroa mite surveillance and movement controls continue, to protect South Australian apiarists and pollination-dependent industries.
"Beekeepers and apiarists need to step up and play their part in surveillance by sampling for Varroa mite, to protect their business and industry," Mr Dowsett said.
"It is a requirement for beekeepers to register with PIRSA and sample their hives regularly.
"The more hives that are sampled, the more confident we are that SA is free of Varroa mite."
"Movement restrictions are necessary for us to maintain a high level of biosecurity as we continue to protect South Australian industries."
Honey production value was estimated at $13 million in 2020-21. Pollination is a critical and valuable input to the horticultural and field crops sector with the industry revenue of the crops pollinated by bees in South Australia totalling just over $1.4 billion in 2020-21.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.