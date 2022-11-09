The Islander

Beekeepers asked to protect SA's apiary industry; sample for Varroa mite

Updated November 10 2022 - 10:17am, first published 9:48am
Beehives on Kangaroo Island are among those that will be sampled for Varroa mite after a new direction from the SA Varroa Response program. Picture by Stan Gorton

SA beekeepers with 20 or more hives are being called on to play their part in protecting the state from Varroa mite by sampling 10 per cent of their hives per apiary.

