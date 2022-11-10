A flotilla of rock lobster boats gathered at the Cape du Couedic sanctuary zone after the quota season opened on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
Boats were reportedly taking up to 400 rock lobster a day after the protected areas within the marine park were opened to the industry this year.
Only commercial rock lobster fishing is allowed under the new arrangements.
A tour guide said visitors to the popular Flinders Chase National Park coastal sites noticed the activity offshore.
He called it "blatant carpet bombing with some estimating 300 plus pots in a couple of square kilometres, just metres apart and some pot boys already on the rocks".
Marine park regulations were changed recently by the previous state government, including allowing commercial fishing at the cape at the southwestern tip of Kangaroo Island.
There was some compromise after conservation concerns were raised, with additional marine protected areas at D'Estrees Bay.
The tour guide said the rush at Cape du Couedic did not look good.
"The general public today we're appalled by what they saw," he said. "In 40-plus years of observation of fishing off the south coast, and all those years of defending the pros I have never seen such a blatant display of exploitation."
He did say a Fisheries patrol boat had been seen in the area.
Kangaroo Island sits in the middle of the northern zone that extends from the WA border to mouth of Murray River.
And the boats that took advantage of newly opened waters at Cape du Couedic this month would have come from Port Lincoln and even further afield.
The South Australia rock lobster industry has been hit hard by trade woes with China, with the price per kilo paid falling from $80 to as little as $45 during the past season.
The industry had also undergone major corporatisation in recent years with now as little 30 per cent owner operators.
Kangaroo Island still has three active rock lobster landing and holding facilities.
The Islander has sought comment from the South Australian Rock Lobster Northern Zone Fisherman's Association.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
