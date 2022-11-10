The Islander

Rock lobster boats crowd Cape du Couedic after marine park opened off Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated November 10 2022 - 2:09pm, first published 12:48pm
Marine park regulations were changed recently by the previous state government, including allowing commercial rock lobster fishing in the sanctuary zone at the southwestern tip of Kangaroo Island. Map supplied

A flotilla of rock lobster boats gathered at the Cape du Couedic sanctuary zone after the quota season opened on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

