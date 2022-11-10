KI women compete at Lorna Rowley Shield at Strathalbyn

Eight women bowlers selected from all three clubs on the Island, travelled to Strathalbyn to contest the Lorna Rowley Shield on Nov. 8, 2022.
Once there, they represented Fleurieu and KI Region 7 in a squad of 48, playing fours, against Region 6.
Despite hot conditions both KI teams won both of their games, first with sound wins of 19/9 and 19/8, then 15/8 and 12/7.
Region 7 were victors on the day, winning 15 games to 9.
Thank-you to our manager Clare Downing, the selectors and SeaLink for its generous sponsorship. - Mary Glasson
