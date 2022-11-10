The Islander

KI women compete at Lorna Rowley Shield at Strathalbyn

Updated November 11 2022 - 9:31am, first published 9:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Island women bowlers B.Beal, M.May, J.Bell (SK), C.Downing, M.Lehmann, M. Barrett (SK) M.Glasson, G. Steinwedel and P. Burry. Picture supplied
Action on the green. Picture by P. Burry

Eight women bowlers selected from all three clubs on the Island, travelled to Strathalbyn to contest the Lorna Rowley Shield on Nov. 8, 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.