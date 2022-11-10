The Islander

South Australia 2023 Australian of the Year Awards winners announced

Updated November 11 2022 - 10:26am, first published 9:31am
Ceduna woman and Aboriginal rights activist Sandra Miller is the 2023 South Australia Senior Australian of the Year, recognised for her advocacy for Indigenous health and welfare.

