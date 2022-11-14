Pengilly re-elected mayor in Kangaroo Island council elections

Michael Pengilly was re-elected as Kangaroo Island mayor in the 2022 SA Council elections.
Mr Pengilly secured 1346 first preference votes compared to his opponent James Newcomer on 830 votes.
He will serve another four years on the Kangaroo Island Council, along with the successful nine council candidates announced by the SA Electoral Commission on Nov. 12, 2022.
The new KI Council consists of Jeanette Gellard, Veronica Bates, Pat Austin, Sam Mumford, Ken Liu, Richard Cotterill, Greg Miller, Shirley Pledge and Bob Teasdale.
Sitting councillor Sam Mumford took out the most votes with 454 first preference votes, followed by new candidate Jeanette Gellard on 439 votes.
The two candidates that were unsuccessful were sitting councillor Rosemary Chirgwin and new candidate John Holmes.
Mr Holmes secured more first preference votes than councillor Richard Cotterill, but the second count had Mr Cotterill elected.
Full results here or below.
While the council election counting in other parts of the states were impacted on by weather, all the KI positions were declared by 9pm on Saturday night.
Mr Pengilly said he was looking forward to another four years.
"The newly elected council must press ahead and work for the community that elected it," he said. "Fire recovery is still vital and has a long way to run.
"I thank the electors for their strong support and will be a safe pair of hands for our Island community focusing on the basic needs that local councils should provide.
"Commiserations to unsuccessful candidates and thank you for standing."
Mr Newcomer meanwhile thanked his supporters and pledged to stay involved in local issues.
"Linda and I want to thank all of those who have supported us through this adventure and look forward to the meetings and actions of the new council in dealing with the challenges of change," he said.
The new council is set to be sworn in on Thursday, Nov 17, followed by familiarisation meetings before the first council meeting on Dec. 13, 2022, where the deputy mayor will be selected.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.