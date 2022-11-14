The Islander

Pengilly re-elected mayor in Kangaroo Island council elections

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated November 14 2022 - 12:15pm, first published 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Re-elected Kanagroo Island mayor Mike Pengilly cooking hotdogs in the Parndana Childcare Centre stall with Jackie Maringer and Steph Wurst at the Parndana Show on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Picture by Maggie's Photography

Michael Pengilly was re-elected as Kangaroo Island mayor in the 2022 SA Council elections.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.