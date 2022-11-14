2022 Parndana Show goes on despite the wet weather | PHOTOS

The old saying the show must go on rang true with the 2022 Parndana Show happening despite the heavy rain and storm.
Horse events and outside attractions such as the jumping castle were cancelled, but the pavilion exhibits, shearing and food stalls remained popular.
State member Leon Bignell and his dog Dusty that survived the bushfires on Pioneer Bend Road as a puppy, opened the show on the shearing stage.
Newly re-elected mayor Michael Pengilly also attended, serving hotdogs at the Parndana Children's Centre stall.
Emergency services set up on the oval, while Junction set up its mental health talks and activities inside the sports club.
The shearing competition was popular as always with the SeaLink Open Shearing won by Norton Warnest in first, Rhys Buick in second Declan Corby in third.
Local models also took to the shearing stage for the Kangaroo Island Wool fashion show.
The new Olive May Memorial Achievement Award went to young Olivia Laverty, Jennie Teasdale AM was the winner of Women's Trophy Aggregate points across all sections.
Potato farmer Peter Lock reported 50mm and that he survived the storm but that he hopes not to use his "Noah's Ark" again until June 2023, while there were reports of 40mm in Kingscote.
Fortunately there were no reports of major damage on the Island due to the storm.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
